Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Green Energy ties up with 10 int'l banks for construction projects

"This is going to be a revolving construction facility so as soon as the projects are commissioned they will be taken out from the international bond market and the facility will be made available for the next wave of assets coming on," he added. On the progress of the acquisition of 205 MW of solar assets from Essel Group, Adani said, "It's been a longer delay than we expected but we are closing it this quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:05 IST
Adani Green Energy ties up with 10 int'l banks for construction projects
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Adani Green Energy on Friday said it has tied up with around 10 international banks to diversify construction finance portfolio for its ongoing and future projects. The company -- which has a portfolio of 14 GW of operating, in- construction and awarded wind and solar parks -- is aiming to commission renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025.

"We have a very large construction pipeline that is ahead of us. Typically how we do our financing is that we take construction financing from Indian banks and once they are operational then we refinance the portfolio by raising international bond funding. "So, what we are doing going ahead is because of the size, scale and volume of projects we have ahead of us, in addition to the Indian banks we are also having about 10 odd international banks who are going to work with us for construction greenfield funding," Adani Green Energy executive director Sagar Adani told reporters in a media analyst call.

However, he did not disclose further details on the same. He said the move is a step towards diversifying its construction finance portfolio as well so that all projects are fully funded at the time of execution.

Adani said the drawdown of the facility will be over by October and the projects to be executed till December 2021 will be completely funded. "This is going to be a revolving construction facility so as soon as the projects are commissioned they will be taken out from the international bond market and the facility will be made available for the next wave of assets coming on," he added.

On the progress of the acquisition of 205 MW of solar assets from Essel Group, Adani said, "It's been a longer delay than we expected but we are closing it this quarter. We are only waiting for a few statutory approvals after which we will close it". Last year, debt-ridden Essel Group, controlled by Subhash Chandra, had entered into an agreement with Adani Green Energy to sell its 205-MW operating solar assets at an enterprise value of Rs 1,300 crore.

Adani Green Energy today posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.75 crore for June quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had a net loss of Rs 97.44 crore in April-June 2019-20, it said.

The total income rose to Rs 878.14 crore in April-June 2020-21 from Rs 675.23 crore in the same period last year.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. special envoy hails 'Afghan-owned' peace talks due to start in Doha

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday he hoped talks between the Afghan government and Taliban due to begin on Saturday would lead to an end to the countrys long-running war, but said many challenges re...

Judge hears arguments in George Floyd case, as protesters chant 'Black Lives Matter' outside

All four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd appeared in court on Friday, with the prosecution arguing their trials should be combined and the judge weighing a request to move the cases outside the city. ...

Himachal Pradesh HC issues bailable warrants against several state govt officials

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued bailable warrants against several government officials including the Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Public Health IPH. Warrants were also issued against, Engineer-In-Chief, IPH Department, Sup...

Gujarat sees highest one-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases

Gujarat registered its highest single-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said a release by the state health department on Friday evening. It took the case tally in the state to 1,10,971, the release said.16 COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020