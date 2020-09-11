Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 ends higher on miner boost, mid-caps lag for the week

London's FTSE 100 ended Friday higher on gains in mining heavyweight Rio Tinto, and marked its best week in more than three months as a weaker pound benefited the exporter-heavy index. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed the day 0.5% higher and added 4% for the week, breaking a three-week losing streak.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:40 IST
FTSE 100 ends higher on miner boost, mid-caps lag for the week

London's FTSE 100 ended Friday higher on gains in mining heavyweight Rio Tinto, and marked its best week in more than three months as a weaker pound benefited the exporter-heavy index.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed the day 0.5% higher and added 4% for the week, breaking a three-week losing streak. Insurer Aviva was the best performing blue-chip for the week after it said it will sell its Singapore business for S$2.7 billion ($1.98 billion). The mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.1% and lagged its bluechip peers for the week as a spike in COVID-19 cases spurred new curbs on social activity, hurting domestically-inclined consumer stocks. Pub operator J D Wetherspoon was the worst weekly performer on the index. "The FTSE 100 has international horizons and the resulting weakness in the pound (from hard Brexit fears) has boosted the relative value of constituents’ overseas earnings," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Rio Tinto was the biggest boost to the index for the day after giving in to shareholder pressure to replace its chief executive over the destruction of two significant Aboriginal rockshelters. Major miners rose on weakness in the pound and higher metal prices. The pound has come under pressure from increasing bets on a no-deal British exit from the European Union.

Still, British stocks have lagged their peers in the developed world as middling economic data and an uptrend in local coronavirus cases pushed them into a tight trading range since May. A recent rout in U.S. stock markets had also extended to local equities, pressuring the FTSE 100 in particular.

British Airways owner IAG was the worst performing blue-chip stock for the week after it launched a heavily discounted capital raising and flagged worsening outlook for the rest of the year and 2021 due to the pandemic. While data on Friday showed Britain's economy in July grew for a third consecutive month, the new curbs on activity are likely to weigh on growth.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan registers 1,660 new COVID-19 cases; infection tally nears 1 lakh

Rajasthan reported 15 more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, taking their number to 1,207, while 1,660 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 99,036. The number of active cases stands at 15,859, while 80,603 patients have been di...

Spain reports 4,708 coronavirus infections as post-lockdown surge continues

Spain reported 4,708 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours on Friday, bringing its cumulative total to 566,326 -- the highest in western Europe. Spain has been regularly revising up its daily tallies and while Fridays figure was a...

Trump says Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel

Bahrain has joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalize relations with Israel, President Donald Trump said on Friday, a dramatic move aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.Trump tweeted out the news after he ...

Indian, Chinese armies expected to hold Corps Commander-level talks early next week

Indian and Chinese armies are expected to hold Corps Commander-level talks early next week with a focus on implementing provisions of a five-point roadmap agreed by the two countries to ease tensions and speed up the disengagement of troops...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020