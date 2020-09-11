Left Menu
Sops aplenty as Guj govt announces heritage tourism policy

Gujarat has numerous tourist attractions such as deserts, vast coastline, hills, ancient and historical buildings, religious places, Dinosaur Park, 'Statue of Unity' and others, it said, adding HTP was one more way to increase tourism in the state. The new HTP offers state government assistance for setting up a new heritage hotel, museum, heritage banquet hall, and heritage restaurant, as well assistance for repair and renovation of such facilities.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:41 IST
The Gujarat government on Friday declared its Heritage Tourism Policy 2020-25, announcing subsidy and tax benefits to convert heritage buildings into hotels or banquet halls and restaurants to attract tourists. The state government also revised the Gujarat Home Stay policy to simplify it and make it more convenient for owners to convert their homes into tourist facilities.

With an aim to make Gujarat one of the favourite destinations on the 'World Tourism Map', Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced the Heritage Tourism Policy 2020-25, an official release said. Gujarat has numerous tourist attractions such as deserts, vast coastline, hills, ancient and historical buildings, religious places, Dinosaur Park, 'Statue of Unity' and others, it said, adding HTP was one more way to increase tourism in the state.

The new HTP offers state government assistance for setting up a new heritage hotel, museum, heritage banquet hall, and heritage restaurant, as well assistance for repair and renovation of such facilities. As per the policy, for setting up a hotel with an investment of up to Rs 25 crore, the state government will give 20 per cent subsidy, with maximum amount of Rs 5 crore.

For investment of above Rs 25 crore, the maximum subsidy amount will be Rs 10 crore. Similarly, for renovation or setting up new heritage museum, heritage banquet hall and heritage restaurant with investment up to Rs 3 crore, the government will give assistance of 15 per cent, or Rs 45 lakh.

In case the investment is more than Rs 3 crore, then the assistance could go up to maximum of Rs 1 crore at the rate of 15 per cent. The loans sanctioned and disbursed during the Heritage Tourism Policy period for converting heritage buildings into tourist destinations will be subject to 7 per cent interest subsidy for a period of five years up to a limit of Rs 30 lakh per annum, the police document said.

The policy also includes 100 per cent electricity duty waiver for five years, rent support for national-international events and marketing support, it said. For eligibility, the building should have been constructed before 1950.

Gujarat has many erstwhile princely states, where huge palaces and heritage buildings are located, and which can be converted to hotels and tourist destinations under the new scheme, the government said. Changing the Gujarat home stay policy, the government has decided that owners of home stay will be charged property tax and electricity as applicable to residential units instead of commercial establishment, it said.

The owners of registered home stay, who also reside in the same premises comprising one to six room units, can take advantage of rooftop solar energy benefits also, they said. There are at present 100-odd home stays functioning in the state and Gujarat Tourism will provide training to them to provide quality hospitality to the guests.

Rupani is confident the further simplification of home stay rules will provide rural employment besides promoting tourism and the hotel industry, it said.

