Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU boosts 'no-deal' planning as UK refuses to give way in Brexit stalemate

The European Union stepped up planning for a "no-deal" Brexit on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government refused to revoke a plan to break the divorce treaty that Brussels says will sink four years of talks. Britain said explicitly this week that it plans to break international law by breaching parts of the Withdrawal Agreement treaty that it signed in January, when it formally left the bloc.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:03 IST
EU boosts 'no-deal' planning as UK refuses to give way in Brexit stalemate

The European Union stepped up planning for a "no-deal" Brexit on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government refused to revoke a plan to break the divorce treaty that Brussels says will sink four years of talks.

Britain said explicitly this week that it plans to break international law by breaching parts of the Withdrawal Agreement treaty that it signed in January, when it formally left the bloc. Britain says the move is aimed at clarifying ambiguities, but it caused a new crisis in talks less than four months before a post-Brexit transition period ends in December.

European Parliament lawmakers said on Friday they will not approve any new EU-UK trade deal unless Britain fully implements its earlier divorce deal. The chamber must approve any such trade deal for it to be enacted. If the UK authorities breach the divorce deal, or threaten to do so, then "the European Parliament will, under no circumstances, ratify any agreement between the EU and the UK," the parliament's Brexit group and the heads of the parliamentary political groups said in a statement.

Investment banks have increased their estimates of the chances of a messy end to Britain's exit from the EU. Sterling dipped to 5-1/2-month lows on Friday. A deputy head of the bloc's executive, Maros Sefcovic, said on Friday that "it is now up to the UK government to re-establish trust". Sefcovic spoke after informing EU lawmakers of his unsuccessful talks the previous day in London where he demanded that Britain scrap by the end of this month the plan to breach the divorce treaty.

Britain has refused, saying its parliament is sovereign above international law. "As the United Kingdom looks to what kind of future trade relationship it wants with the European Union, a prerequisite for that is honouring agreements that are already in place," said Pascal Donohoe, chairman of euro zone finance ministers.

As the atmosphere soured between London and Brussels, Japan and Britain said they had reached agreement in principle on a bilateral trade deal that meant 99% of the Britain's exports to Japan would be tariff-free. NO DEAL

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday the bloc was increasing its planning for a no-deal Brexit at the end of this year after trade talks made little progress. "The UK has not engaged in a reciprocal way on fundamental EU principles and interests," Barnier said. "Nobody should underestimate the practical, economic and social consequences of a 'no-deal' scenario."

Britain rejected Barnier's view. "We don't recognise the suggestion that we've not engaged, we've been engaged in talks pretty consistently for many months now," a British source said.

"The problem is the EU seems to define engagement as accepting large elements of their position rather than being engaged in discussions." The government said parliament would debate the contentious Internal Market Bill on Monday.

The bill will face opposition in both houses of parliament as many senior British politicians have expressed shock that London is explicitly planning to breach international law. "I don't think this will get through the Lords, in its present form," said Norman Lamont, a Brexit supporting member of the House of Lords, the upper chamber.

"It is impossible to defend. They'll have to think again." (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge, Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Gabriela Baczynska and Kate Abnett; Editing by Michael Perry, Timothy Heritage and Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

(Update: Pricing leaked) Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro official renders surface online; boasts 108MP triple camera

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-Fed meeting in focus as stocks wobble and coronavirus bill stalls

Investors are shifting their focus to the Federal Reserves monetary policy meeting next week as they seek cues following a recent technology-led U.S. market sell-off.So far, few believe the past weeks volatility in stocks - which knocked th...

Sonia Gandhi removes Azad, Kharge as AICC gen secretaries; Reconstitutes CWC; Forms spl committee to assist her on party matters

In a major oganisational reshuffle, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday dropped Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC general secretaries, reconstituted the CWC and appointed P Chidambaram, Randeep Su...

Fauci disagrees with Trump on coronavirus, cites disturbing U.S. statistics

Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trumps assessment the United States has rounded the corner on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing. Fauci...

U.S. proposes to waive minimum flight requirements for airlines until March 2021

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA said Friday it is proposing extending temporarily waiving minimum flight requirements at some U.S. airports through late March 2021.Airlines can lose their slots at congested airports if they do ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020