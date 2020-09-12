Germany: Bus comes off highway, some passengers injured

Left Menu
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A bus traveling from Prague to Hamburg came off a highway in northern Germany early Saturday and ended up lying on its right side, leaving three passengers seriously injured, police said. Police said the 31 people on board the bus included German, Czech, Romanian, Turkish, Albanian, British, Indian, Egyptian and Chinese citizens, as well as the Czech driver.

The cause of the accident, which happened on the A24 highway near Ludwigslust at about 5:45 am, wasn't immediately clear. Police said everyone on board the bus was taken to nearby hospitals nearby, and that 28 people had light injuries. Bus operator Flixbus said many of those who were taken to hospitals weren't hurt, German news agency dpa reported.

