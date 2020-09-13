Left Menu
Over 2,100 commuters as Noida Metro begins full ops

The rail service connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations. The NMRC had earlier announced a fine of Rs 500 for commuters found without face mask and Rs 100 for those spitting inside trains or on metro premises.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-09-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 00:18 IST
According to NMRC rules, people with a body temperature above 37.7 degrees Celsius and those without 'green status' on Aarogya Setu mobile app would not be allowed entry. Image Credit: ANI

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro's ridership crossed the 2,000 marks on Saturday, as it resumed full-fledged operations for the first time after over five months, officials said. The rail service, also known as the Aqua Line, recorded 2,137 passengers throughout the day from 6 am till 11 pm, the officials said. The Aqua Line had resumed operations this past Monday with curtailed timings. The train services between the twin cities were available in two shifts of 7 am to 11 am and 5 to 9 pm till Friday. It had a total ridership of 1,375 on Friday, 1,212 on Thursday, 1,061 on Wednesday, 725 on Tuesday and approximately 600 on Monday, according to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC). "Saturday's ridership reached 2,137 passengers as the rail service was open from 6 am till 11 pm," a spokesperson for NMRC said.

According to NMRC rules, people with a body temperature above 37.7 degrees Celsius and those without 'green status' on Aarogya Setu mobile app would not be allowed entry.

The NMRC had earlier announced a fine of Rs 500 for commuters found without a face mask and Rs 100 for those spitting inside trains or on metro premises. However, it also said masks would be available on payment basis at three metro stations -- Sector 51, NSEZ and Pari Chowk -- for a minimum of Rs 5 and a maximum Rs 30 for commuters.

Prior to the pandemic-induced lockdown, the Aqua Line had an average daily ridership of approximately 25,000, according to officials.

U.N. steps up COVID-19 measures at Syrian refugee camps in Jordan

The U.N. refugee agency is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 among tens of thousands of Syrians in camps in Jordan after the first cases were confirmed last week, the head of the agency in the country said on Saturday.The U...

