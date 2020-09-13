Left Menu
Roca Parryware inching towards pre-COVID level sales, robust exports projected: MD

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 19:12 IST
Roca Bathroom Products Ltd, better known as Roca Parryware in India, is inching towards pre-COVID level sales volume in the domestic market and is hopeful of strong demand for exports, as several countries are showing signals of reduced dependence on China, a top company official said on Sunday. Roca Parryware's exports have been growing at 20 per cent in the last two months, as countries like Australia have begun to import more from India, he said.

"With the current order flow trend, we forecast 40 per cent growth in exports in 2021-22... Roca Global has presence in 170 countries... There is strong demand from Europe and US, too," Roca Parryware India MD, K E Ranganathan, told PTI. Ranganathan said in India, the company sells brands like Armani, Roca, Laufen, Parryware and Johnson Pedder, catering across consumer segments.

All its eight manufacturing units in India are operational and running at 92 per cent of their capacity, the official said. Ranganathan said a wide reach with 15,000 outlets and a slew of new "touch-free" launches have helped the company to bounce back.

Roca Parryware is estimated to have gained 200 basis- point market share to 32 per cent within the organised market, officials said. In the 2020 calendar year, the company is projected to clock a turnover of Rs 1,100 crore, down from Rs 1,400 crore in 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.

