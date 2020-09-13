Left Menu
Development News Edition

13 states submit borrowing option to Centre to fund GST shortfall

As many as 13 states ruled by the BJP and parties that have supported it on various issues have submitted their borrowing options to the Centre to meet the GST revenue shortfall.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 21:37 IST
13 states submit borrowing option to Centre to fund GST shortfall
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 13 states ruled by the BJP and parties that have supported it on various issues have submitted their borrowing options to the Centre to meet the GST revenue shortfall. These 13 states include Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Meghalaya. Six more states - Goa, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh - will be giving their option in a day or two, finance ministry sources said. In the current fiscal, the states are staring at a staggering Rs 2.35 lakh crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue shortfall. Of this, as per the Centre's calculation, about Rs 97,000 crore is on account of GST implementation and rest Rs 1.38 lakh crore is the impact of COVID on states' revenues.

The Centre late last month gave two options to the states to borrow either Rs 97,000 crore from a special window facilitated by the RBI or Rs 2.35 lakh crore from market and has also proposed extending the compensation cess levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods beyond 2022 to repay the borrowing. Of the 13 states, 12 have preferred to opt for borrowing from the special window facilitated by the RBI. These states are AP, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim,Tripura, UP, Uttarakhand and Odisha. Only Manipur has so far opted for borrowing from the market. However, the non-BJP ruled states are at loggerheads with the Centre over the issue of funding the shortfall. Chief ministers of six non-BJP ruled states of West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu have written to the Centre opposing the options which require states to borrow to meet shortfall. Sources said a few states instead of expressing their option preference have submitted their views to the Chairperson of the GST Council and are yet to decide on the options. The GST Council in its 41st meeting on August 27, 2020, had given two borrowing options to its member states to enable them to meet their compensation shortfall at "single rate" of interest at the RBI's single window facilitated by the Finance Ministry. Sources said the Council also discussed that in the current economic scenario it may not be possible to increase tax rates or do rate rationalisation to meet up the compensation shortfall. However, borrowing could be an option to address this challenge. The central government is committed to helping the states to the utmost to meet the compensation shortfall through borrowing, they mentioned.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League: Calvert-Lewin scores as Everton defeat Tottenham

Everton defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Sunday in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The only goal of the match came in the 55th minute as Dominic Calvert-Lewin registered a goal for Everton.The first...

Xi's aggressive moves against India 'unexpectedly flopped': Report

Describing Xi Jinping as the architect of recent aggressive moves against India, a leading US magazine has reported that the Chinese President has risked his future with the high-profile incursions into Indian territory that unexpectedly fl...

Arjen Robben's Groningen comeback ends in injury

Former Netherlands striker Arjen Robbens return to his boyhood club Groningen lasted less than half an hour on Sunday as he was forced out of his comeback match with injury. Robben sat down on the pitch 29 minutes into the game in some disc...

Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav condole ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's demise

Calling his demise an irreplaceable loss to the society and socialism, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the passing away of former Union Minister and ex-RJD leader of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday. According to a statement rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020