ByteDance picks Oracle as winning bidder for TikTok's U.S. operations -source
China's ByteDance has picked a consortium led by Oracle Corp for a deal for the U.S. operations of short-video app TikTok, beating out rival bidder Microsoft Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Microsoft said earlier on Sunday it was informed by ByteDance that it would not be selling TikTok's U.S. operations to Microsoft.Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 05:31 IST
China's ByteDance has picked a consortium led by Oracle Corp for a deal for the U.S. operations of short-video app TikTok, beating out rival bidder Microsoft Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday. ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok's U.S. busines to potential buyers since U.S. President Donald Trump threatened last month to ban the service if it was not sold.
ByteDance will need approval for the deal from governments of the United States and China. Microsoft said earlier on Sunday it was informed by ByteDance that it would not be selling TikTok's U.S. operations to Microsoft.
