TCS becomes second Indian firm to cross Rs 9 lakh cr-market valuation mark

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday became the second Indian firm to attain a market valuation of over Rs 9 lakh crore after Reliance Industries Limited. Helped by the surge in its share price, the company's market valuation rose to Rs 9,14,606.25 crore on the BSE in early trade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:58 IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) logo Image Credit: ANI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday became the second Indian firm to attain a market valuation of over Rs 9 lakh crore after Reliance Industries Limited. The company's market valuation went past Rs 9 lakh crore in early trade helped by a rally in its share price. The stock of the software services firm gained 2.91 percent to Rs 2,442.80 -- its record high -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 2.76 percent to a lifetime high of Rs 2,439.80. Helped by the surge in its share price, the company's market valuation rose to Rs 9,14,606.25 crore on the BSE in early trade. It is the second most-valuable domestic firm in terms of market capitalization.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited is the first Indian film to have crossed the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark. The country's most valued firm achieved this milestone in October last year. Its market valuation is currently at Rs 15,78,732.92 crore - the highest for any listed company in the country.

