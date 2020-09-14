Left Menu
Development News Edition

Funskool seriously looking to develop India's traditional games: CEO

On future plans, he said, "we are also seriously looking at developing some of India's traditional games and have plans to work closely with manufacturers of traditional Indian toys and artisans." The initiative would also help artisans to improve the quality of their products and also help scale up in manufacturing, he added. On the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in its operations, he said April and May were very big months for toy business (in terms of sales) but both months ended in a 'total washout'.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:00 IST
Funskool seriously looking to develop India's traditional games: CEO

Chennai, Sep 14 (PTI): Toy major Funskool India Ltd was seriously looking at developing the country's traditional games as part of strengthening its operations in the country, a top company official has said. The company was also looking at 'substantially' expanding its distribution network in rural areas, Funskool India chief executive officer, R Jeswant said.

"We intend to widen our domestic offerings and will target to introduce well over 100 products over the next one year. We expect several policy initiatives promoting local manufacturing to come fromthe government in next few months", he told P T I. On future plans, he said, "we are also seriously looking at developing some of India's traditional games and have plans to work closely with manufacturers of traditional Indian toys and artisans." The initiative would also help artisans to improve the quality of their products and also help scale up in manufacturing, he added.

On the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in its operations, he said April and May were very big months for toy business (in terms of sales) but both months ended in a 'total washout'. "All our three factories were closed for almost all of April and all stores remained closed", he said.

With domestic demand picking up, he said, "we are back on track". On those measures taken by the company to tide over the impact caused by the pandemic, he said, Funskool focused on exports business and the company grew in shipping its products between April and August.

"This helped in absorbing the fall in demand on the domestic front. July and August have been exceptional for exports. With demand picking up in domestic sales, particularly in e-commerce, weare well on the way to recovery," he said. On the Prime Minister's recent comments on the toy industry during his 'Mann ki baat', Jeswant said, the toy industry was huge globally at USD90 billion but the Indian market was meagre 0.5 per cent.

"Clearly the market is evolving and we really needed the attention which our PM's comments brought to the industry," he said. To a query, he said following the spurt in demand in domestic business the company was 'scaling up' production at all its facilities.

"As of now we have enough capacities to meet the demand. But with increasing exports and with domestic demand expanding to fill the gaps we may soon see the need to put up an additional factory," he said. The company has two facilities in Tamil Nadu and one in Goa.

On plans to boost sales, he said, exports of the company's brands were growing 'significantly.' "We export our own brands currently to the Middle East, Africa and several Asian countries. We have been able to make inroads into Europe and the USA as well. We are steadily expanding our presence," he said. Noting that the biggest challenge in developing new products was 'high tooling costs' and amortizing the tooling costs over small volumes, he said it could change as manufacturing activities picks up and one can expect to see a lot of innovation in design and development of toys emerging out of the country.

On plans in the domestic market, he said, in many smaller towns availability of quality toys itself was a problem and Funskool has plans "to substantially expand the distribution network". "We will focus on design and development and expand our product range to ensure that novelty and freshness is maintained...it will be our endeavour to price products within the affordable range for the majority of customers," he said.

While stating that the company would expand presence overseas, Jeswant said, catering to the 'sourcing' needs of more toy companies will continue to be an integral part of the business. "Our outlook for the future is very positive and we believe that the toy industry in India has a lot of potential to develop into a hub for sourcing...," he said.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

International Best-selling Shantaram Author Gregory David Roberts Releases Debut Single 'Drive All Night'

The new music is amazing Chris Blackwell, Founder of Island Records LONDON, Sept. 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Gregory David Roberts GDR, the critically acclaimed author, songwriter and artist releases his first single, Drive AllNight, on Septe...

AIPEF urges MPs to oppose Electricity Amendment Bill

All India Power Engineers Federation AIPEF has urged all Members of Parliament to oppose the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. The Electricity Amendment Bill 2020&#160;is expected to be introduced in Parliament in the current Monsoon sessio...

Crowded Marseille soccer celebrations condemned by French minister

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin criticised on Monday Olympique Marseilles OM fans for celebrating en masse on the streets of the city after Marseille beat Paris Saint Germain PSG, given the risks from the COVID-19 virus in France. ...

Wholesale inflation rises to 0.16 pc m-o-m in August

The annual rate of inflation based on wholesale price index WPI increased to 0.16 per cent in August as compared to 1.17 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous year, the government said on Monday. It was at minus 0.58 per cent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020