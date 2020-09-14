Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaccine hopes, global M&A boost European stocks

Battered travel and leisure stocks led the gains in Europe, with British Airways-owner IAG jumping 7%, and easyJet and Lufthansa rising more than 2% each. Meanwhile, futures pointed to a strong open for Wall Street after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp said it would buy UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan's SoftBank Group for as much as $40 billion in a deal set to reshape the global semiconductor landscape.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:23 IST
Vaccine hopes, global M&A boost European stocks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

European stocks kicked off the week on a positive note as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine and a flurry of global M&A activity overshadowed worries about a disorderly Brexit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.4% on Monday, although the index had erased some of its opening gains. The German DAX also added 0.4%, while France's CAC 40 climbed 0.6%. News over the weekend that AstraZeneca had resumed clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine after being suspended last week sparked a wave of buying across global stocks.

However, the British drugmaker's shares were flat amid losses for the healthcare sector following moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce U.S. drug prices over the weekend. Battered travel and leisure stocks led the gains in Europe, with British Airways-owner IAG jumping 7%, and easyJet and Lufthansa rising more than 2% each.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a strong open for Wall Street after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp said it would buy UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan's SoftBank Group for as much as $40 billion in a deal set to reshape the global semiconductor landscape. Europe's tech sector rose 0.8%, with chipmakers STMicroelectronics, AMS and ASM International up between 1% and 2%.

"The Nasdaq futures are sharply higher, and that is probably helping," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "A half-percent move is not exactly a knock-out start for Europe, which is indicative of a more nervous environment." London's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 was up just 0.3% as the pound gained some ground after last week's losing run.

Adding to fears of a messy departure for Britain from the European Union, car industries from both sides warned that failure to secure a free trade agreement would cost the sector 110 billion euros ($130 billion) in lost trade over the next five years. France's Dassault Aviation jumped 11.1% to the top of STOXX 600 as Greece is set to boost its armed forces through the purchase of 18 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets and four frigates.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Immunomedics surged 102% on news Gilead Sciences will acquire the U.S. biopharmaceutical company for $21 billion. Metro rose 6.6% after EP Global Commerce, an acquisition vehicle owned by Czech and Slovak investors, launched a takeover offer for the German wholesaler's shares.

Swedish fashion giant H&M and Zara-owner Inditex fell 2.8% and 0.3%, respectively, after Morgan Stanley downgraded to "underweight", saying the two are the most disrupted by the pandemic among the retailers it covers.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises before key Brexit vote; volatility hits 5-month highs

The pound rose against the dollar and euro on Monday, stabilising somewhat after recent falls, as investors waited for a key Brexit vote and weighed up the chance of a no-deal Brexit.Sterling had its worst week in six months last week, as i...

PM Modi to inaugurate seven urban infrastructure projects in Bihar on Sept 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of seven projects related to urban infrastructure in Bihar on September 15 through video conferencing. According to an official statement, the total cost of these pro...

Amitabh Bachchan to lend voice on Alexa devices

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has partnered with Amazon and will lend his voice for a unique user experience on Alexa-enabled devices. Amazon, in a blog post, said the company and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated to create a unique celebrity ...

UK police charge man with explosive substance offences over suspicious package

British police said on Monday they charged a man with attempting to cause an explosion after a suspicious package was sent to an address in London.Ovidijus Margelis, 26, who was arrested by counter-terrorism officers in Cambridge on Saturda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020