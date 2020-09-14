Left Menu
Development News Edition

PC Jeweller clocks Q1 net loss at Rs 78 cr

Publicly-listed PC Jeweller said on Monday it suffered a net loss of Rs 78 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year as sales dipped to the COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 15:03 IST
PC Jeweller clocks Q1 net loss at Rs 78 cr
The impact was more pronounced in domestic market.. Image Credit: ANI

Publicly-listed PC Jeweller said on Monday it suffered a net loss of Rs 78 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year as sales dipped to the COVID-19 lockdown. It had earned a net profit of Rs 48 crore in Q1 FY20. But in Q1 FY21, revenue from operations crashed to Rs 47 crore from Rs 1,349 crore in the same period.

The impact was more pronounced in domestic markets. The period of Q1 was marked by a complete shutdown of operations during April, said the company. Though operations re-started with the gradual lifting of lockdown from the second week of May, they were on a very limited and restricted level only for the entire quarter.

The company cut down on all its expenditure and negotiated with all its landlords for waiver or reduction of rentals. It has, however, paid its creditors as well as staff expenses even during this pandemic quarter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical Storm Teddy forms in the Atlantic - U.S. NHC

Tropical Depression 20 has strengthened into storm Teddy in the Atlantic and is expected to become a powerful hurricane later this week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said on Monday.The system is located about 1,110 miles 1,785 km ...

Delhi riots: Police seeks 10-day custody of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Delhi riots Police seeks 10-day custody of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act....

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoCIn a statement, the Foreign Office said that ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero appears in court on terror charges

Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide, faced 12 charges including terrorism in a Kigali court on Monday in a case shining a spotlight on opposition to President Paul Kagame. Rusesabagina, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020