Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 20,000 cr capital infusion in public sector banks

However, the government refrained from committing any capital in the Budget 2020-21 for the PSBs, hoping that the lenders will raise funds from the market depending on the requirements In the last financial year, Punjab National Bank got Rs 16,091 crore, Union Bank of India received Rs 11,768 crore while Canara Bank and Indian Bank got Rs 6,571 crore and Rs 2,534 crore, respectively. Allahabad Bank received Rs 2,153 crore, United Bank of India got 1,666 crore and Andhra Bank received Rs 200 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:08 IST
Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 20,000 cr capital infusion in public sector banks
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ShekharGupta)

The government on Monday sought Parliament's approval for infusing Rs 20,000 crore in public sector banks in the current financial year to meet regulatory requirements. This is part of the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21 moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

In all, the government has sought Parliament's nod for additional spending of Rs 2.35 lakh crore, which includes a cash outgo of Rs 1.66 lakh crore, primarily to meet expenses for combating the COVID-19 pandemic. "For meeting expenditure towards recapitalization of Public Sector Banks through an issue of Government Securities" the government has asked for Parliament's authorization of Rs 20,000 crore, as per a document.

In 2019-20, the government proposed to make Rs 70,000 crore capital infusion into the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to boost credit for a strong impetus to the economy. However, the government refrained from committing any capital in the Budget 2020-21 for the PSBs, hoping that the lenders will raise funds from the market depending on the requirements In the last financial year, Punjab National Bank got Rs 16,091 crore, Union Bank of India received Rs 11,768 crore while Canara Bank and Indian Bank got Rs 6,571 crore and Rs 2,534 crore, respectively.

Allahabad Bank received Rs 2,153 crore, United Bank of India got 1,666 crores and Andhra Bank received Rs 200 crore. These three lenders have been merged with various PSBs. Besides, Bank of Baroda got a capital infusion of Rs 7,000 crore, Indian Overseas Bank received Rs 4,360 crore and UCO Bank got Rs 2,142 crore. Punjab & Sind Bank received Rs 787 crore and Central Bank of India got Rs 3,353 crore.

Besides, LIC-controlled IDBI Bank received additional capital of Rs 4,557 crore through the supplementary demands for grants. The government has also sought Rs 1,232 crore as subsidy to Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on interest subvention of 2 percent on prompt repayment of Shishu Loans extended under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).

Further, Sitharaman has sought approval of Parliament of Rs 4,000 crore for meeting an item of additional expenditure towards Grants-in-Aid General to National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC) for the Guarantee Emergency Credit Line (GECL) facility to eligible MSME borrowers...

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

RJD questions letters written by Raghuvansh to Nitish, draws NDA s ire

The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday cast doubts over letters written by its founding member Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, from his hospital bed, barely a couple of days before breathing his last, drawing angry reactions from the ruling NDA in Bih...

PE-backed GoodRx looks to raise up to $969 million in U.S. IPO

GoodRx Holdings Inc, which counts private equity firm Silver Lake among its biggest backers, said on Monday it would look to raise up to 969 million in its U.S. initial public offering.The online prescription drug platform is looking to sel...

Rugby-Bok blow as Pollard set to miss Rugby Championship

South Africa flyhalf Handre Pollard faces several months on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligaments while playing for French Top14 side Montpellier on Friday. The 2019 World Cup winner was carried off the field on a st...

Transformers and Rectifiers reports Rs 3.6 cr loss for Q1

Transformers and Rectifiers India on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.6 crore for June quarter 2020-21 mainly due to lower revenues. It had a consolidated net profit of Rs 68 lakh in the same quarter of the previous fiscal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020