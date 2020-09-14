Left Menu
Amfi signs 4 more cricket players to create awareness about MFs among youth, first-time investors

"The campaign is a refresher, demystifying mutual funds, especially creating awareness about mutual funds to a younger and newer set of investors across the country, and also help putting in perspective, the importance and utility of mutual funds for longer-term wealth creation," said Nilesh Shah, chairman, of Amfi.

14-09-2020
Industry body Amfi on Monday said it has roped in four more cricket stars -- Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer-- for their ''Mutual Funds Sahi Hai'' campaign that aims to create awareness about the financial product among youth and first-time investors. This would be in addition to the earlier announced association with cricket icons, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Mithali Raj, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) said in a statement.

The industry body said its comprehensive engagement with cricketing stars would help in communicating the importance of longer term investing through mutual funds for retirement and investing in such schemes through low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF) route. Besides, it would help in mentoring investors about tracking mutual fund performance and also risks associated with investing in such instruments.

The industry body said it would also be the associate sponsor to the Indian Premier League 2020 on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar which is scheduled to start from September 19, 2020, in UAE. ''Amfi's association with young cricketers along with the cricketing icons and cricket as a sport, which is more of a passion for all Indians, would help us build an immediate connection with masses. "The campaign is a refresher, demystifying mutual funds, especially creating awareness about mutual funds to a younger and newer set of investors across the country, and also help putting in perspective, the importance and utility of mutual funds for longer-term wealth creation," said Nilesh Shah, chairman, of Amfi. N S Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI said the industry body's association with cricketers would help bring out strong parallels between techniques in cricket sport and goal-based Investment discipline. "Starting early and sticking around, staying invested for longer-term, accumulation at a steady pace leading to larger returns and seeking expert advice, would certainly help in long term wealth creation, paying rich dividends over time, like it would help win cricket matches," he added.

