Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs on merger deals, vaccine hopes

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:52 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs on merger deals, vaccine hopes

Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Monday on a boost from technology stocks while signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a spurt of multi-billion dollar deals also brightened the mood. Nvidia Corp jumped 9.0% on plans to buy UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp for as much as $40 billion, in a deal set to reshape the global semiconductor landscape.

The Philadelphia SE chip index rose 2.6%. The tech index added 2.4%, more than any other major S&P sector. Oracle surged 4.3% to near record highs after sources told Reuters that the cloud services firm beat Microsoft in the battle for the U.S. arm of TikTok with a deal structured as a partnership to navigate geopolitical tensions.

Microsoft Corp erased premarket losses to rise 1.7%. "Wall Street always rewards growth," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

"That's why these deals are exciting, because if you put two companies together, by definition, you're going to have inorganic growth, but you're going to see growth." The S&P 500 is coming off of two straight weeks of losses as investors sold heavyweight technology shares that had powered the benchmark index to record highs in a dramatic recovery from its March lows.

On Monday, Amazon.com rose about 1.6% after the online shopping giant said it is hiring 100,000 more workers in its latest job spree for the United States this year - to keep pace with e-commerce demand that jumped during the pandemic. Apple Inc, Facebook.com and Google-parent Alphabet Inc rose between 1.4% and 3%.

At 9:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 266.26 points, or 0.96%, at 27,931.90, the S&P 500 was up 45.18 points, or 1.35%, at 3,386.15. The Nasdaq Composite was up 214.34 points, or 1.97%, at 11,067.89. Global equities also got a lift on Monday after drugmaker AstraZeneca resumed its British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development.

Pfizer Inc gained 1.1% after the drugmaker and German biotech firm BioNTech SE proposed to expand their Phase 3 pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial to about 44,000 participants. Later this week investors will focus on the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential elections.

Gilead Sciences Inc slipped 1.1% as it said will acquire biotech company Immunomedics Inc for $21 billion, a move that will strengthen its cancer portfolio by gaining access to a promising drug. Shares of Immunomedics more than doubled in value.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 5.19-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 4.59-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 10 new lows.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Manish Sisodia tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.In a tweet, the 48-year-old AAP leader said he has gone into self-isolation. Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report ha...

Delhi violence: Former JNU student Umar Khalid sent to 10 day police remand

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested by the special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence which took place in North East Delhi in February this year, was sent to 10-day polic...

ByteDance picks Oracle as partner to try to save TikTok U.S.

Oracle Corp said on Monday it would team up with Chinas ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.ByteDance, TikToks Beijing-based owne...

Business briefs

Aditya Puri, who has led HDFC Bank since its foundation to being the largest private sector lender, has been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Euromoney Awards of Excellence. In an editorial, the magazine said Puris success c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020