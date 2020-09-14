Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grasim Industries maintaining comfortable level of liquidity in uncertain biz environment: Birla

With optimistion of operations across plants, reduced fixed costs and conservation of cash, Grasim Industries continues to maintain a comfortable level of liquidity to navigate the uncertain business environment, company's chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:16 IST
Grasim Industries maintaining comfortable level of liquidity in uncertain biz environment: Birla

With optimistion of operations across plants, reduced fixed costs and conservation of cash, Grasim Industries continues to maintain a comfortable level of liquidity to navigate the uncertain business environment, company's chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Monday. "The inherent financial strength, operational excellence, and diverse product portfolio with cement, financial services, viscose, chemicals, and other businesses makes your company well prepared to withstand temporary disruptions and sustain its leadership across its portfolio," Birla told shareholders at the 73rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Grasim Industries.

"Your company has initiated measures to optimise operations across plants, reduce fixed costs and conserve cash. Your company continues to maintain a very comfortable level of liquidity to navigate this uncertain business environment," he added. Given the uncertain business environment, Grasim's current strategic focus is built on four pillars, that are broadly aligned with the company's long-term strategic roadmap, Birla said.

These pillars include demand creation through innovative products, cost rationalisation, agility and cash flow focus, he added. In the June quarter, the company tapped export markets when domestic markets were under lockdown and the Liva brand forayed into anti-microbial fibre that inherently possess anti-microbial properties, he said.

The chemicals business witnessed an upsurge in demand for chlorine value-added products, driven by disinfectants and hygiene-related products, he said. "Across the businesses, our fixed costs have reduced by 35 per cent, which amounts to savings of Rs 256 crore compared to the FY20 quarterly average," he said.

The company's capex plan for FY21 has been calibrated to Rs 1,615 crore as of now, he added. Further, Birla stated that Grasim Industries has decided to continue the Vilayat viscose stable fibre (VSF) brownfield expansion with revised timelines.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lot of changes in the last six months, he told shareholders. "And there is more change in the air. After all, we can still not envisage all the changes COVID-19 will leave in its wake. But what will never change is Grasim's commitment to good governance and sustainable growth," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hindi Diwas should be observed as black day, say groups promoting Bengali pride

Several groups promoting Bengali sub-nationalism on Monday called upon non-Hindi speaking people to mark Hindi Diwas as black day in protest against alleged discriminatory attitude towards the Bengali language by the Centre. Hindi Diwas is ...

ED arrests money laundering network kingpin, secures 5-day custody from court

The Enforcement Directorate ED has arrested Bhimendra Kumar Goyal under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, 2002 and has secured 5 days of custody from the Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Visakhapatnam. Accused Bhime...

Two of France's largest cities impose stricter COVID-19 measures

Marseille and Bordeaux, two of Frances biggest cities, faced stricter rules on Monday for beach gatherings, visiting the elderly in care homes and attendance at outdoor public events as part of efforts to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.I...

Hit by COVID and climate change, island states battle debt crisis

As the coronavirus pandemic compounds worsening economic pressures from climate change impacts, small island developing nations on Monday appealed for international financial support to help them avert a looming debt crisis.Ahead of this mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020