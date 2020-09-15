Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains 1% on deal news, vaccine hopes

Tesla Inc's shares rebounded nearly 10%, recovering after losses last week. Sentiment also got a lift on Monday after drugmaker AstraZeneca resumed its British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 00:25 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street gains 1% on deal news, vaccine hopes

U.S. stocks were up more than 1% on Monday afternoon as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a spurt of multibillion-dollar deals lifted investor optimism. Nvidia Corp jumped 5.0% on plans to buy UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp for as much as $40 billion, in a deal set to reshape the global semiconductor landscape.

The Philadelphia SE chip index rose 1.9. Oracle surged 5.0% as the cloud services company said it would team up with China's ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.

Merger and vaccine-related news has "really lifted the market," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago. He said value-related areas of the market were holding up well, continuing a recent trend. "It leads us to believe the rotation we've been seeing out of tech to other parts of the market is likely to continue."

U.S. stocks are coming off of two straight weeks of losses as investors sold heavyweight technology shares that had powered the benchmark index to record highs in a dramatic recovery from its March lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 364.6 points, or 1.32%, to 28,030.24, the S&P 500 gained 46.15 points, or 1.38%, to 3,387.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 182.54 points, or 1.68%, to 11,036.08.

All of the S&P 500 sectors were higher, and tech-related heavyweights Apple Inc, Facebook.com and Google-parent Alphabet Inc were higher. Tesla Inc's shares rebounded nearly 10%, recovering after losses last week.

Sentiment also got a lift on Monday after drugmaker AstraZeneca resumed its British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development. Pfizer Inc gained 3.4% after the drugmaker and German biotech firm BioNTech SE proposed to expand their Phase 3 pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial to about 44,000 participants.

Later this week, investors will focus on the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential elections. Immunomedics Inc's shares jumped after Gilead Sciences Inc's $21 billion buyout deal, which is a steep premium to the biotech company's closing price on Friday. Gilead gained 3.1%.

Seattle Genetics gained 13% after Merck & Co Inc said it would buy $1 billion worth of equity stake in to co-develop and sell the smaller drugmaker's cancer therapy. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.52-to-1 ratio

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 49 new highs and 18 new lows. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel and Tom Brown)

TRENDING

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tear down your barriers, EU says after summit with China's Xi

European Union leaders told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to open up markets, respect minorities and step back from a crackdown in Hong Kong, also asserting that Europe would no longer be taken advantage of in trade. Anxious to sho...

Tennis-Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities

Circumstances at this years U.S. Open were extraordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather than getting deterred, champions Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem overcame them in order to fulfil their destinies.Debate raged for months after t...

Volkswagen completes monitoring in 2015 emissions scandal

Volkswagen said Monday that it has completed supervision by an independent monitor imposed as part of the companys plea agreement with the US Justice Department in its diesel emissions scandal. The company said it worked with monitor Larry ...

COVID SCIENCE-Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19; arthritis drug benefit seen

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Flu may be linked with coronavirus spread Influenza outbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020