Certif-ID International and TÜV Rheinland Announce Partnership to Source Skilled Technical Professionals for Jobs in Germany

The German labour market is experiencing shortages across a number of different sectors and the partnership between TÜV Rheinland and Certif-ID will no doubt bring German employers more confidence in recruiting professionals from international markets." Thomas Bastian, Head of Global Expert Services, said, "We have been looking for a partner who can streamline and simplify the talent sourcing process and provide accurate and consolidated information.

BANGALORE, India and COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the World Engineer's Day, Certif-ID International and TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent technical services enter into a strategic partnership to source skilled technical professionals from around the world, to work in high-demand jobs in Germany. Certif-ID's platform streamlines the sourcing process. It enables technical professionals to showcase their skills, record online interviews and store all relevant information in a digital portfolio secured with blockchain technology.

The platform is simple to use, it allows applicants to create an account which is then linked directly to the screening and assessment professionals of TÜV Rheinland. Simplify Selection of International Applicants As a leading technical training and certification company, TÜV Rheinland has developed processes to streamline the visa-issuance process and align qualifications with the German authorities. Thus ensuring that the entire screening, assessment and recruitment process can be done locally in the country of origin. This not only saves significant time but also provides companies in Germany with increased trust and transparency on the overarching technical competencies and skills of international applicants.

In partnership, TÜV Rheinland and Certif-ID are able to drastically improve recruitment accuracy and reduce the time and effort it takes to bring more professionals to Germany to fill high-demand positions in Health Care, IT and the Automotive industry. "Source skilled professionals for key industries and services" Commenting on this partnership, Timothy Miller, the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Certif-ID International, said, "We've built Certif-ID to bring trust and transparency to the technical recruitment landscape. We support both individuals and companies in matching skills to jobs for key industries and services. The German labour market is experiencing shortages across a number of different sectors and the partnership between TÜV Rheinland and Certif-ID will no doubt bring German employers more confidence in recruiting professionals from international markets." Thomas Bastian, Head of Global Expert Services, said, "We have been looking for a partner who can streamline and simplify the talent sourcing process and provide accurate and consolidated information. With a focus on India, Mexico, Vietnam and the Philippines, we are excited to bring new talent to Germany and ease the skills burden on German businesses." Explore Skillpass here.

About TÜV Rheinland TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centres. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com About Certif-ID Certif-ID is a dedicated skills community. It is a global networking platform built on blockchain technology, connecting technical training institutions, industry professionals and recruiters. On the platform, technical training institutes can issue digital certificates placed on blockchain, optimising their certification and placement processes. Technical professionals can build their SkillPass to showcase their skills, record online interviews, plan their learning journeys, store all relevant information in a digital portfolio and share their credentials with potential recruiters. Recruiters can screen and source candidates based on competency, verify their digital records and reduce recruitment efforts. Connecting key stakeholders in the technical sector, Certif-ID focuses on streamlining the sourcing process, bridging the skills gap between education and employment while establishing trust and transparency.

