Certif-ID International and TUV Rheinland announce partnership to source skilled technical professionals for jobs in Germany

Marking the World Engineer's Day, Certif-ID International and TUV Rheinland, a global leader in independent technical services enter into a strategic partnership to source skilled technical professionals from around the world, to work in high-demand jobs in Germany.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:02 IST
Certif-ID International and TUV Rheinland announce partnership to source skilled technical professionals for jobs in Germany
Certif-ID International and TUV Rheinland announce partnership to source skilled technical professionals for jobs in Germany. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Marking the World Engineer's Day, Certif-ID International and TUV Rheinland, a global leader in independent technical services enter into a strategic partnership to source skilled technical professionals from around the world, to work in high-demand jobs in Germany. Certif-ID's platform streamlines the sourcing process. It enables technical professionals to showcase their skills, record online interviews, and store all relevant information in a digital portfolio secured with blockchain technology.

The platform is simple to use, it allows applicants to create an account which is then linked directly to the screening and assessment professionals of TUV Rheinland. As a leading technical training and certification company, TUV Rheinland has developed processes to streamline the visa-issuance process and align qualifications with the German authorities.

Thus, ensuring that the entire screening, assessment, and recruitment process can be done locally in the country of origin. This not only saves significant time but also provides companies in Germany with increased trust and transparency on the overarching technical competencies and skills of international applicants. In partnership, TUV Rheinland and Certif-ID are able to drastically improve recruitment accuracy and reduce the time and effort it takes to bring more professionals to Germany to fill high-demand positions in health care, IT, and the automotive industry.

"Source skilled professionals for key industries and services" "We've built Certif-ID to bring trust and transparency to the technical recruitment landscape. We support both individuals and companies in matching skills to jobs for key industries and services. The German labour market is experiencing shortages across a number of different sectors and the partnership between TUV Rheinland and Certif-ID will no doubt bring German employers more confidence in recruiting professionals from international markets," said Timothy Miller, the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Certif-ID International on this partnership.

"We have been looking for a partner who can streamline and simplify the talent sourcing process and provide accurate and consolidated information. With a focus on India, Mexico, Vietnam and the Philippines, we are excited to bring new talent to Germany and ease the skills burden on German businesses," said Thomas Bastian, Head of Global Expert Services. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

