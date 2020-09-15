Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virat Kohli roped in as Brand Ambassador by EdTech major, Great Learning

The brand also launched its first TV Campaign, earlier this month, promoting the idea that those who learn are the ones who get ahead in their careers and lives. YouTube : https://youtu.be/YAKyIiOYdLE Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/tv/CFG8PFcluEQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/posts/great-learning_viratforgreatlearning-powerahead-activity-6711248540141785088-iFhe Great Learning has so far delivered over 30 million hours of transformational learning that has empowered 300,000+ learners by helping them upskill in technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Digital marketing etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:33 IST
Virat Kohli roped in as Brand Ambassador by EdTech major, Great Learning
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Great Learning, one of India's leading edtech companies for professional and higher education today announced the appointment of Virat Kohli, as its brand ambassador. The captain of the Indian cricket team and the world's #1 batsman, who also topped a recent ranking of India's most powerful celebrities, will now be the face of the Great Learning brand. He will lead the brand's latest 'Power Ahead' campaign, which underlines the importance of lifelong learning and showcases how high quality learning at the right time can help professionals and students power ahead in their career "Virat is the obvious choice to be our brand ambassador because he best embodies the Great Learning ethos of excellence and continuous learning. He exemplifies hard work, integrity and ambition; values that are critical to reach the pinnacle of success in any field. The respect that he commands globally, across all age groups and the connection that he has with the youth make him the perfect partner to deliver our message of 'powering ahead' in one's career through online learning. We, at Great Learning, are looking forward to this association with Virat through which we wish to spread the message that now, through the high quality online learning offered by Great Learning, anyone can grow and succeed as long as they have the desire and put in the effort," said Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning. Virat Kohli said, "Great Learning is a leader in the professional learning space and has built a reputation for delivering high quality education and career transformations. Upskilling is all about one's aspiration to get better every day and willingness to work really hard for it. It is something I closely identify with. I also share the same passion for excellence that Great Learning does and am excited about our association." Great Learning is launching a multi-film campaign with Virat Kohli during the upcoming Dream 11 IPL, where the brand is Associate Sponsor on Disney + Hotstar. The films showcase Virat reflecting on the brands philosophy of continuous learning being a necessity for sustained career growth, something he embodies too well in his game. The brand also launched its first TV Campaign, earlier this month, promoting the idea that those who learn are the ones who get ahead in their careers and lives.

YouTube : https://youtu.be/YAKyIiOYdLE Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/tv/CFG8PFcluEQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/posts/great-learning_viratforgreatlearning-powerahead-activity-6711248540141785088-iFhe Great Learning has so far delivered over 30 million hours of transformational learning that has empowered 300,000+ learners by helping them upskill in technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Digital marketing etc. In March 2020, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Great Learning also launched its free learning resource, the Great Learning Academy to help professionals upskill themselves. Over 4 lakh learners have already benefited from the platform including employees from 700 leading global anMNCs and PSUs as well as students from over 1,000 universities and colleges including IITs, IIMs, and NITs. About Great Learning Great Learning is India's leading professional learning company focused on upskilling working professionals and students. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Management, Digital Marketing, Design Thinking, and more. Great Learning's programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford University, MIT IDSS, IIT Madras, the University of Texas at Austin, NUS, and Great Lakes Institute of Management and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the industry. Great Learning is the only ed-tech company to provide these programs in a blended and online mode, relying on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty to deliver an unmatched learning experience for learners in India and the world over. Having delivered over 30 million hours of learning that has impacted 300,000+ learners from over 140+ countries, Great Learning is on a mission to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Call the police on parties and don't mingle, says UK interior minister

British minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday she would call the police to report anyone who flouted a new ban on gatherings of more than six people, suggesting that people who stopped for a chat on the street were breaking new coronavirus l...

Gujarat: 2002 riots convict who jumped parole arrested

A man convicted in the 2002 post-Godhra riots case in Gujarat, who jumped parole about two months back, has been arrested by Ahmedabad Police, an official said on Tuesday. The convict, Kalubhaiya Rathod 43, was nabbed on Monday and primary ...

UN Secy-General urges global community to assist WHO's fight against COVID-19

New York US, September 15 ANISputnik United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to support the UN system, and the World Health Organisation WHO in particular, in its effort against the coronavirus pande...

European stocks flat as focus shifts to c.bank meetings, H&M surges

European stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday, with banking shares declining ahead of the U.S. and UK central bank meetings this week, while Swedens HM surged after reporting a better-than-expected profit.The pan-European STOXX 600 ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020