Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks flat as focus shifts to c.bank meetings, H&M surges

European stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday, with banking shares declining ahead of the U.S. and UK central bank meetings this week, while Sweden's H&M surged after reporting a better-than-expected profit. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose just 0.1% by 0723 GMT, with retailers, miners and travel stocks leading the gains.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:09 IST
European stocks flat as focus shifts to c.bank meetings, H&M surges

European stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday, with banking shares declining ahead of the U.S. and UK central bank meetings this week, while Sweden's H&M surged after reporting a better-than-expected profit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose just 0.1% by 0723 GMT, with retailers, miners and travel stocks leading the gains. The world's second-biggest fashion retailer surged 12% after its preliminary quarterly profit was better than expected and it signalled a better recovery from the pandemic's impact, boosting other retail stocks.

Fiat Chrysler rose 6% and Peugeot maker PSA slipped 1% after the carmakers restructured the terms of their planned merger to conserve cash. Asian shares rose after data showed China's industrial output accelerated the most in eight months in August, while retail sales grew for the first time this year, suggesting its economic recovery was gathering pace.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Democracy being killed, mocked at in Parliament: Derek O'Brien

On the International Day of Democracy, it is being killed and mocked in Parliaments monsoon session, said Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after attending the second day of the Rajya Sabha session, th...

Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd partnered with Tata Motors Insurance Broking & Advisory Services Ltd for insuring vehicles through the network of Tata Motor Dealers

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- The partnership with Tata Motors Insurance Broking Advisory Services Ltd shall provide customers with additional choice of insurers. Universal Sompo is equipped with latest technology like AI pow...

Mahanadi Tribunal to send report to us within 3 years for resolving water dispute: Govt

The Mahanadi Tribunal will investigate the river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh and forward a report to the central government within a period of three years, according to Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria. ...

Indonesia to beef-up patrols after China coastguard raises suspicion

Indonesia will increase maritime security operations near some of its islands in the South China Sea after a Chinese coastguard vessel was spotted nearby, raising suspicions about its intentions, a senior security official said on Tuesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020