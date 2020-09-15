Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Tehas Nehas' the romantic number from the movie 'Khaali Peeli' is out today

After taking the nation by the storm with their foot-tapping number 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi'. The makers of Khaali Peeli are back with the title track of the movie - 'Tehas Nehas'.

ANI | Mumbai (Mahrashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:05 IST
'Tehas Nehas' the romantic number from the movie 'Khaali Peeli' is out today
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey - 'Tehas Nehas'. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Mahrashtra) [India] September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): After taking the nation by the storm with their foot-tapping number 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi'. The makers of Khaali Peeli are back with the title track of the movie - 'Tehas Nehas'. Tehas Nehas is a romantic number, which has been composed by the super talented duo Vishal-Shekhar. The vocals of the song are given by Shekhar Ravjiani and Prakriti Kakkar.

The song is set in the garage set up and it is an absolute treat to watch. The chemistry between Ananya Panday and Ishan Khattar in this song will make everyone stand up and take notice. The teaser of upcoming Hindi romantic film, Khaali Peeli, has received a lot of love. At the last count, it had garnered 8.4 million views on YouTube, and fans are eager to watch a fresh pair on screen and it is definitely one of the much-awaited movies of 2020.

Khaali Peeli is the story about two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie, who get separated due to some circumstances, during the young age. But a situation brings them back together, which leads to a series of 'chase and escape' situations, bound to entertain the audience. YouTube Link for the video: bit.ly/TehasNehas.

The movie has been directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. While the story is by Maqbool Khan, the film is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal. Besides Ishaan and Ananya, the film stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles. Khaali Peeli will release on October 2, 2020, on Zee's new platform - Zee Plex.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ordered inquiry in Army veteran Sonu Mahajan's assault: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that he had ordered an inquiry upon the assault of the Army Veteran Sonu Mahajan in 2016. In 2016, BJP MLA and incumbent MP Unmesh Patil attacked Army veteran Sonu Mahajan. The then BJ...

Struggling amid COVID, homeless elderly man uses pamphlet urging people to buy handkerchief

Kanshi Ram Sharma lost the roof over his head during an anti-encroachment drive eight years ago. He now lives in a temple near Khan Market here and earns his living by selling handkerchiefs and cotton towels. A pamphlet tied to his waist re...

Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths with 113 people succumbing to infection in last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths with 113 people succumbing to infection in last 24 hours....

COVID-19 episode made me mentally stronger, says hockey skipper Manpreet

India hockey skipper Manpreet Singh says going through a stressful isolation period while recovery from coronavirus has made him a mentally strong player who is now equipped to tackle any situation on the field. Manpreet was one of the si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020