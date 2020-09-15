'Tehas Nehas' the romantic number from the movie 'Khaali Peeli' is out today

Mumbai (Mahrashtra) [India] September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): After taking the nation by the storm with their foot-tapping number 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi'. The makers of Khaali Peeli are back with the title track of the movie - 'Tehas Nehas'. Tehas Nehas is a romantic number, which has been composed by the super talented duo Vishal-Shekhar. The vocals of the song are given by Shekhar Ravjiani and Prakriti Kakkar.

The song is set in the garage set up and it is an absolute treat to watch. The chemistry between Ananya Panday and Ishan Khattar in this song will make everyone stand up and take notice. The teaser of upcoming Hindi romantic film, Khaali Peeli, has received a lot of love. At the last count, it had garnered 8.4 million views on YouTube, and fans are eager to watch a fresh pair on screen and it is definitely one of the much-awaited movies of 2020.

Khaali Peeli is the story about two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie, who get separated due to some circumstances, during the young age. But a situation brings them back together, which leads to a series of 'chase and escape' situations, bound to entertain the audience. YouTube Link for the video: bit.ly/TehasNehas.

The movie has been directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. While the story is by Maqbool Khan, the film is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal. Besides Ishaan and Ananya, the film stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles. Khaali Peeli will release on October 2, 2020, on Zee's new platform - Zee Plex.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)