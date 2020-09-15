Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:07 IST
Yes Bank launches Sidbi’s ‘PSB Loans in 59 minutes’ platform Mumbai, Sep 15 (PRI) Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has launched Sidbi's “PSB Loans in 59 minutes” platform wherein small businesses get near-instant credit of up to Rs 5 crore, as per an official statement. Private sector banks including ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank are also part of the platform. * * * * * * * IBM partners with Netmagic to offer QRadar service with 24x7 SOC support * Cloud services provider Netmagic on Tuesday said global tech major IBM has partnered with it to offer QRadar as a service bundled with 24X7 Security Operations Center (SOC) support.

