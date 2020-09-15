Yes Bank launches Sidbi’s ‘PSB Loans in 59 minutes’ platform Mumbai, Sep 15 (PRI) Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has launched Sidbi's “PSB Loans in 59 minutes” platform wherein small businesses get near-instant credit of up to Rs 5 crore, as per an official statement. Private sector banks including ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank are also part of the platform. * * * * * * * IBM partners with Netmagic to offer QRadar service with 24x7 SOC support * Cloud services provider Netmagic on Tuesday said global tech major IBM has partnered with it to offer QRadar as a service bundled with 24X7 Security Operations Center (SOC) support.

It provides enterprises with an advanced security platform for real-time threat detection, as a pay- as- you- use model, an official statement said. * * * * * * * SBM announces launch of debit card for HNIs * SBM Bank India on Tuesday announced the launch of a debit card for high net worth individuals in tie-up with MasterCard.

The card offers access to both banking and wealth solutions, as per an official statement..