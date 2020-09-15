Shahlon Silk is back on track, demand coming back during festive season

Company has reached its 75% of pre-covid level capacity and is expecting to come back to pre-covid level by end of December, 2020 Mumbai, September 15, 2020: Shahlon Silk Industries Limited, one of the leading players in manufacturing of Man-made Fibre and Fabric in India, is back on track with increasing capacity utilization to 75% and is expecting to reach pre-covid levels by December, 2020, on expected increase in demand during the festive season. The company is gradually returning to pre-Covid production levels with social distancing and screening norms at its three manufacturing units in Gujarat located at Kim, Karanj and Kosamba.

Mr. Dhirubhai Shah, Chairman, Shahlon Silk Industries said, "Economic activity is improving in the country, which will give a further boost to festive consumption. The demand has started to pick-up. The festive season will peak in October-November during Navratri and Diwali and accounts for over 30-40% of our end users annual sales. We cater to fashion segment of women's wear fabric which is expected to go back to the January 2020 levels in less than three months." Migrant workers are also gradually returning to work. "We offered free bus rides for some workers from Jharkhand and Bihar, while others are returning by train," added Mr. Dhirubhai Shah. Shahlon is confident of reaching pre-Covid by end of fourth quarter. The company made efforts to convert a challenging period into an opportunity by manufacturing fabric for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This temporary pivot allowed the company to make revenue and also buy some time for its primary yarn and fabric business to recover. The company has overall woven fabric manufacturing capacity of 42 million meter per annum.