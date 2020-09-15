Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niine and Rajasthan Royals join together, for IPL 2020 to make each run count

Niine Hygiene and Personal Care is the principal sponsor for Rajasthan Royals, for the Indian Premier League 2020.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:08 IST
Niine and Rajasthan Royals join together, for IPL 2020 to make each run count
Sharat Khemka, Co-founder at Niine Hygiene and Personal Care. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Niine Hygiene and Personal Care is the principal sponsor for Rajasthan Royals, for the Indian Premier League 2020. Rajasthan Royals are sporting Niine Sanitary Napkins logo at the rear of their jersey, challenging the country's entrenched taboos about menstruation.

In a one of its kind campaign, 'Every Run Counts' Niine has pledged to further strengthen their commitment of making menstrual hygiene accessible to all. For every run scored by the Rajasthan Royals team, Niine will provide menstrual hygiene to 9 girls. This campaign was initiated to encourage the players to score more, not just to win the match, but also to make a difference in the society. Fans will be able to see campaign highlights across all social media handles of Niine and Rajasthan Royals where the scores run and number of girls benefitted will be declared. Niine has been a driving force for social acceptability to free women from menstrual shackles that may be imposed by society. The 'Run4Niine' Initiative is a prime example, where Bollywood star and India's 'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar joined forces with Niine to organise a large scale event in the form of a marathon to get Indians to come out and raise awareness about menstrual hygiene. Another ground breaking campaign to break the shame was when a pad was printed on the New Zealand cricket ground for T-20 match series.

Hence, Rajasthan Royals, who believes in spearheading the change by working with empowered women to further educate the society, was the perfect fit for Niine. It is a true exemplification of the synergy between the two brands and the belief and vision carried out by them. Adorned on the back of the Royal's purple jerseys will be the name Niine, making it the first time any Indian sports team has been sponsored by a sanitary napkin brand. Colour Purple represents the mixing of gender normative colours pink (cis-gender femininity) and blue (cis-gender masculinity), further emphasizing a perfect balance between the two genders and shunning the menstrual stigma which has been an entrenched cause of gender inequality.

Cricket is the most popular sport in the country and the audience IPL attracts cuts across regional, economic and socio-cultural barriers in India. Using the reach of IPL to highlight the issue of menstruation and feminine hygiene will raise the curtain on a topic still largely considered a taboo. This unique collaboration has already caused ripples across India. However, Niine is not limited to only sanitary napkins. While its focus is on woman hygiene, it is committed to a larger goal of overall health and hygiene as the company recently launched its range of Hand Hygiene products. As sanitization and personal hygiene have become a part of our basic needs today, Niine has provided the Rajasthan Royals team with hand hygiene kits to continue playing without compromising on health and safety.

"Considering IPL's global appeal and Cricket being the most watched sport in the country, it provides the perfect platform to address health and drive social change, which defines Niine. Along with Rajasthan Royals, we are confident to be the game changers that will help educate men through the IPL 2020 season by building not only awareness but also a level of understanding on a grand scale," said Sharat Khemka, Co-founder at Niine Hygiene and Personal Care. "The silence and stereotypes that surround menstruation in India is a consequence of years of cultural conditioning and this move is a step towards normalising a conversation about what is a biological process. More importantly, this brings the conversation out in a space largely inhabited by men," added Sharat Khemka.

Niine Social Handles: * Instagram:ID: niineindiaAccount Name: Niine

* Facebook:Link: www.facebook.com/NiineIndia/Account Name: Niine * LinkedIn Page Name:Niine Sanitary Napkins

* Twitter: @Niineindia This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana BJP leader calls Jaya Bachchan 'hypocrite' over zero hour notice, asks whom she was trying to 'protect'

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Tuesday slammed Member of Parliament MP Jaya Bachchan for giving a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry and calle...

UK coronavirus study to trial vaccine delivery through inhalers

A small coronavirus clinical study has been launched in the UK this week to explore the effects of delivering vaccines directly to the bodys airways using an inhaler. Imperial College London researchers said they will assess the safety and ...

Consumer confidence up marginally in Sep: Survey

Consumer confidence index has shown a marginal uptick of 1.1 percentage points in September 2020, according to a monthly survey. The Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index PCSI for India has shown upturn across all its four sub-...

Indian national returns home after serving jail term in Pakistan

An Indian national has been handed over to the Border Security Force at the Wagah border, two years after he completed his jail term on crossing into Pakistan inadvertently, officials said on Tuesday. Anil Chamaru, a resident of Madhya Prad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020