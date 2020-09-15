MCFL appoints Akshay Poddar as company's chairman

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (MCFL) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Akshay Poddar as company's chairman with effect from September 29

MCFL, in a separate filing, informed that the company has shut down the DAP plant on September 15 for planned maintenance.