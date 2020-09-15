Left Menu
Consumer confidence up marginally in Sep: Survey

The Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) for India has shown upturn across all its four sub-indices in September. The PCSI Employment Confidence sub-index moved up by 1.4 percentage points, while the economic expectations index rose 1.7 percentage points.

Updated: 15-09-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:22 IST
Consumer confidence index has shown a marginal uptick of 1.1 percentage points in September 2020, according to a monthly survey. The Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) for India has shown upturn across all its four sub-indices in September. The PCSI Employment Confidence sub-index moved up by 1.4 percentage points, while the economic expectations index rose 1.7 percentage points. The PCSI Current Personal Financial Conditions sub-index rose slightly by 0.4 percentage points, and the investment climate sub-index recovered by 1.4 percentage points. The findings are based on an Ipsos online poll conducted during August 21 to September 4, 2020

For this survey, 500 people from Ipsos India online panel aged 16-64 years were interviewed

The Refinitiv/Ipsos India Primary Consumer Sentiment Index is a monthly national survey of consumer attitudes on the current and future state of local economies, personal finance situations, savings and confidence to make large investments.

