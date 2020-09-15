Left Menu
Development News Edition

MobiKwik elevates Chandan Joshi as co-founder and CEO of payments biz

Fintech platform MobiKwik on Tuesday said it has promoted Chandan Joshi as the co-founder and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of the company's Payments business. He has been a strong growth driver for MobiKwik and we want him to partner with us as a co-founder in the overall build-out of the company," MobiKwik co-founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:15 IST
MobiKwik elevates Chandan Joshi as co-founder and CEO of payments biz
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Fintech platform MobiKwik on Tuesday said it has promoted Chandan Joshi as the co-founder and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of the company's Payments business. Joshi has been part of the MobiKwik leadership team for the last 2.5 years as senior vice president, Payments, a statement said. "This is the first time the company has bestowed the co-founder title on anyone outside the original founding team. The company has kickstarted its IPO 2022 campaign with this major appointment," it added.

Previously, Joshi had founded Paketts, a last mile logistics service company and exited the business after Paketts was acquired by Nuvo Logistics (Peppertap) in 2017. Prior to being an entrepreneur, Chandan was a financial trader in global financial markets with Credit Suisse in London and Hong Kong. "Chandan has demonstrated all the right traits that we look for in a business leader - he leads from the front, is invested in his teams, is tenacious in driving business results and in closing large strategic deals. He has been a strong growth driver for MobiKwik and we want him to partner with us as a co-founder in the overall build-out of the company," MobiKwik co-founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh said. In its recently published the financial year 2020 Annual Report, the company had reported net revenue growth of 133 per cent year on year to Rs 379 crore and cash EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) loss reduction of 91 per cent y-o-y to Rs 8.5 crore. "My journey with MobiKwik so far has been very fulfilling - I joined in the aftermath of demonetisation and my first assignment was organising the retail payments business, then to run e-commerce payments and finally to grow all of the Payments business...I am confident that together we will be able to profitably grow MobiKwik and take the company public," Joshi said.

As CEO of the Payments business, Joshi will take on complete ownership of the company's flagship Payments Business which drives 75 per cent of the revenues. While he was already driving the business (Sales, Marketing, Product, Engineering) in his existing role, all functions in the Payments business unit will now report into him, the statement said. MobiKwik has two business verticals - Payments and Fintech (includes credit and insurance). Bipin Preet Singh is the CEO of the overall business.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu tests positive for COVID-19

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an RT-PCR test. I had undergone COVID test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling hea...

1993, 1996 agreements entail China, India to keep forces along LAC to minimum level: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Tuesday said that a key element 1993 and 1996 agreements between India and China is that the two sides will keep their military forces in the areas along the Line of Actual Control LAC to a minimum level. H...

COVID-19 reinfection ‘very rare’ occurrence, not a matter of concern: ICMR DG

Coronavirus reinfection is possible even though it is a very rare occurrence, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday and stressed that it is not a matter of serious concern. The remarks come amid suspected cases of COVID-19 reinfection bei...

India, UK can have much stronger economic relationship: Cadila Pharma chairman

India and the UK need to come together, they can have a much stronger bilateral economic relationship because of synergies of history and culture, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Chairman and MD Rajiv I Modi said on Tuesday. Speaking at a virtual CI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020