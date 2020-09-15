Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raipur tweeted most about animals, Bhubaneswar on good deeds: Twitter

According to the study, themes such as animals, celebration, celebrity content, doing good deeds, family, food, humour, nostalgia, romance and sports drove joyful conversations on Twitter. Southern cities like Ernakulam, Hyderabad and Chennai led conversations across themes of sports, food, celebration, celebrity content and humour, the study found.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:30 IST
Raipur tweeted most about animals, Bhubaneswar on good deeds: Twitter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Netizens in Raipur tweeted the most about animals, while Bhubaneswar emerged as the top city talking about doing good deeds and acts of kindness, according to a study commissioned by Twitter. While Twitter is a popular online platform for political discussions, the study showed that Indians found joy in everyday conversations as well last year.

Twitter commissioned Quilt.AI that analysed 8.5 lakh tweets across 22 cities in India in the September-November 2019 period. According to the study, themes such as animals, celebration, celebrity content, doing good deeds, family, food, humour, nostalgia, romance and sports drove joyful conversations on Twitter.

Southern cities like Ernakulam, Hyderabad and Chennai led conversations across themes of sports, food, celebration, celebrity content and humour, the study found. Ludhiana topped the charts for conversations on romance, while Raipur led conversations around animals. Bhubaneswar had the most conversations around family and doing good deeds, whereas Mumbai led conversations on nostalgia.

"Twitter is a modern public square where diverse voices discuss their views on topics that interest them...With Conversation Replay, we intend to throwback to those vibrant conversations, across varied themes of joy from diverse parts of India," Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director at Twitter India, said.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pledges future to Arsenal with new 3-year deal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Tuesday ended speculation regarding his future at the club by signing a new three-year contract. The Gabon international signed from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and has since made 111 appea...

WTO finds Washington broke trade rules by imposing tariffs on China

The World Trade Organization found on Tuesday that the United States had breached global trading rules by imposing multi-billion dollar tariffs in President Donald Trumps trade war with China, a ruling that drew anger from Washington. Washi...

Ivanovic, 36, returns to the Premier League with West Brom

Branislav Ivanovic sealed a return to the Premier League by signing for promoted team West Bromwich Albion on TuesdayThe right back spent nine years at Chelsea, winning three league titles and three FA Cups, before joining Zenit St. Petersb...

India, US sign statement of intent to strengthen dialogue on defence tech cooperation

India and the US on Tuesday signed a statement of intent to strengthen the bilateral dialogue on defence technology co-operation and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of military equipment. The statement was signed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020