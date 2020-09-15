Left Menu
Sebi allows extension of Hexaware's delisting offer closing date to Sep 16 

It said SEBI has allowed extension of bid period by one working day due to technical issues faced by public shareholders on account of uploading of bids and early pay-in of equity shares on September 15. Shares of Hexaware Technologies on Tuesday closed 6.44 per cent higher at Rs 451.25 apiece on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:55 IST
IT firm Hexaware Technologies on Tuesday said market regulator Sebi has allowed extension of closure of its delisting offer to September 16. The voluntary delisting process of Hexaware Technologies from the BSE and the NSE had started on September 9. The delisting offer with a floor price of Rs 264.97 per share was slated to close on September 15.

"With respect to the Delisting Offer, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) vide their approval dated September 15, 2020 has acceded to our request to extend the bid closing date by one working day," Hexaware said in a regulatory filing. The bid closing date has been revised to September 16, it added.

The cut-off date for Registrar to provide acceptance details is September 29, 2020, while the settlement date has been revised to September 30, 2020, the filing said. It said SEBI has allowed extension of bid period by one working day due to technical issues faced by public shareholders on account of uploading of bids and early pay-in of equity shares on September 15.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies on Tuesday closed 6.44 per cent higher at Rs 451.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the scrip hit its 52-week high of Rs 455.80..

