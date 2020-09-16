Left Menu
New digital hub in Murupara to be instrumental in growing productivity

“I’m pleased to be here celebrating a significant milestone for two projects set to make a massive difference for people living in the Bay of Plenty led by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Manawa Trust,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

Updated: 16-09-2020 08:28 IST
"I'm excited to see what initiatives like these will achieve, as they promote retention of young people and entrepreneurs within our regions and help ensure a skilled workforce is available to support future economic growth," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

A new digital hub and development centre in Murupara will be instrumental in growing the region's productivity, said Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau at the official opening of two community initiatives today.

"The Trust has spent many years renovating and developing a centre that could uplift and support their people, and today is about welcoming the community into their new space."

Outfitting the Manawa Tu – Work For Life Centre and Manawa Rere – Regional Digital Hub with office and ICT equipment is well underway and programme managers have already been brought on board, thanks to $2.79 million Provincial Growth Fund investment.

"The Manawa Tu – Work For Life Centre will help local people access pre-employment training and employment services, and has already enrolled 120 participants including single parents, rangatahi, and workers looking to upskill," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

"The Manawa Rere – Regional Digital Hub will help community members access ICT equipment, ultrafast broadband, and other digital services such as Senior Net classes for kaumātua, animation courses and e-learning programmes.

"These two projects will work together to lift the region's productivity and digital connectivity while supporting locals in training and employment opportunities to boost financial wellbeing in the community.

"I'm excited to see what initiatives like these will achieve, as they promote retention of young people and entrepreneurs within our regions and help ensure a skilled workforce is available to support future economic growth," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

