Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, HK shares slip as consumer, healthcare drag; experts raise vaccine safety concerns

China and Hong Kong shares snapped a three-session rally on Wednesday, with consumer and healthcare stocks leading the losses as experts raised safety concerns about Chinese coronavirus vaccines. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.24% at 3,287.93 points.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 10:22 IST
China, HK shares slip as consumer, healthcare drag; experts raise vaccine safety concerns
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China and Hong Kong shares snapped a three-session rally on Wednesday, with consumer and healthcare stocks leading the losses as experts raised safety concerns about Chinese coronavirus vaccines.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.24% at 3,287.93 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.43% with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.04. ** Healthcare and consumer sector shares fell with the consumer staples sector losing 1.17% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.97%. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co fell 5% to the lowest in nearly two months. ** China is inoculating tens of thousands of its citizens with experimental coronavirus vaccines, despite expert concerns over the safety of drugs that have not completed standard testing. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.04% to 9,824.77, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.24% at 24,672.32. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.86%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.47% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.23%​.

** The real estate index were up 0.88% as official data from Tuesday showed investment in the sector rose at the fastest pace in 16 months in August. ** Bucking the trend, shares of auto part suppliers also rose, with Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co hitting all-time high.

** Meanwhile, the WTO found on Tuesday that the United States had breached global trading rules by imposing multi-billion dollar tariffs in President Donald Trump's trade war with China, a ruling that drew anger from Washington. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.65% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.12%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.774 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% firmer than the previous close of 6.7818.

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

BJD MP demands land for Odisha Cultural Centre and Library in Delhi

A Biju Janata Dal BJD MP has demanded allotment of suitable land in Delhi for setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library. Sasmit Patra said setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library would add to the richness and diversity of th...

D-backs blow big lead before edging Angels

Kole Calhoun hit two home runs against his former team, and David Peralta added a game-winning blast in the eighth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks opened a big early lead before squeezing out a 9-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on ...

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apples growth strategy and that cater to customers working at...

Walls used to teach maths to poor students in Maha villages

Amid the COVID-19 crisis when poor students are unable to take up online classes, the zilla parishad here in Maharashtra has started an innovative way of imparting education to them by painting walls on streets and public places with mathem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020