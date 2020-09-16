Left Menu
Development News Edition

Companies shifting to virtual campus placements this season: Mercer/Mettl Report

Organizations that aim to hire this season are increasingly shifting to virtual campus placements as they face significant challenges with their traditional campus hiring schedules due to COVID-19, according to a recently launched report by Mercer/Mettl.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 10:39 IST
Companies shifting to virtual campus placements this season: Mercer/Mettl Report
Mercer/Mettl. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] September 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Organizations that aim to hire this season are increasingly shifting to virtual campus placements as they face significant challenges with their traditional campus hiring schedules due to COVID-19, according to a recently launched report by Mercer/Mettl. With COVID-19 disrupting regular campus hiring drives this season, virtual platforms are serving as imperative solutions to conduct campus placements while maintaining social distancing protocols.

The report titled 'Campus Hiring 2020: Challenges, Trends, and Best Practices' gauges the challenges with the traditional campus placements and the solutions organizations are employing to overcome the disruption and continue with their hiring schedules. It recorded responses from over 400 campus recruiters across sectors, including IT, BFSI & trading, manufacturing, healthcare, government, construction, entertainment & mass media, and retail.

"Virtual campus hiring solutions are a great way for organizations to keep up with the hiring momentum and maintain their business sustainability in these challenging times. Campus establishments, too, are exploring ways to make the campus placements smooth for their students. These new-age solutions ensure hiring from campuses are neither delayed nor fraught with contagion risks while maintaining the credibility of the processes," said Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer/Mettl on this industry development. The two significant challenges that organizations face with their traditional campus drives are engaging the students before the placements and coordinating with multiple campuses, the report reveals.

Engaging students by building connections and brand visibility before placements is a challenge for over 55 per cent of organizations, as an increasing number of students today want to work with organizations that align with their visions and ambitions. Additionally, visiting multiple campuses physically and conducting screening assessments of students and interviewing them in the physical setting is another major challenge for companies.

About 84 per cent of organizations said booking interview venues and slotting a convenient time without a clash with parallel hiring drives is a major pain point for them. The report further analyzes the use of technology by companies to overcome these challenges and continue with their hiring plans and business as usual.

A majority of the institutions surveyed for the report showed interest in innovative new-age virtual tools such as hackathons, ideathons, case study simulators, and online contests for better pre-placement engagement with the students. Regarding screening and assessing students, organizations are increasingly using remote proctored screening assessments that allow them to screen the candidates remotely, eliminating concerns related to malpractices.

22 per cent of the surveyed companies point to cheating prevention and impersonation as their most pressing screening challenge in maintaining the credibility and authenticity of their campus drives. Moreover, companies are adopting virtual interviews for their campus placements this season to avoid conducting them in a physical setting. Students can appear for such virtual interviews from anywhere, anytime.

Campus recruiters, too, can easily interview the candidates virtually, in an efficient and hassle-free manner. Organizations leveraging such modern-age and innovative tools enjoy an onboarding rate as high as 76 per cent, the report states. The report attempts to understand the workings of traditional campus hiring processes in the past, besides assessing how organizations can change their campus hiring strategy to overcome unforeseen disruptions, such as COVID-19.

It further divulges how campus placements can be efficiently shifted online, using technology and virtual hiring solutions, making standard procedures resilient to future disruptions. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ease of doing business: New projects may not need NOC in developed areas on Delhi's morphological ridge

The Centre has requested the Delhi government to consider doing away with the need to obtain a No Objection Certificate for projects in already developed areas on the morphological ridge such as Greater Kailash and Nehru Place, officials ha...

Cycling-Bernal withdraws from Tour de France ahead of stage 17

Defending champion Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of stage 17, his Ineos Grenadiers team said on Wednesday.Bernal, whose hopes of winning the race fell away when he cracked in Sundays 15th stage, was dropped from th...

Miner BHP says Aboriginal landowners free to speak on how it manages cultural heritage

BHP Group said on Wednesday the destruction of a 43,000-year old Aboriginal rock shelter in Australia by fellow miner Rio Tinto had impacted the trust between Indigenous land owners and the resource industry. It said it would halt work that...

Interests of depositors and financial stability were kept in mind while framing the loan restructuring scheme: RBI Governor.

Interests of depositors and financial stability were kept in mind while framing the loan restructuring scheme RBI Governor....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020