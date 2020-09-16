Brexit concerns weigh on FTSE 100, Hut Group soars

Brexit concerns weigh on FTSE 100, Hut Group soarsReuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:57 IST
The FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday as fears of a disorderly exit for the UK from the European Union kept risk sentiment subdued, while shares of The Hut Group surged in the biggest UK initial public offering since 2013. The e-commerce firm rose 24.9% in its first day of trading.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 were down 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, with banking stocks and insurers among the biggest decliners.
