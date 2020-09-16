Left Menu
MINI Anywhere, Anytime. Switch to Online with the MINI Online Shop

They can explore the entire MINI Range, Configure a MINI of their choice, Locate the nearest MINI Dealer, Request for a Test Drive or Quotation, Calculate EMI as well as Book their favourite MINI at the click of a button.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:26 IST
Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • MINI Online Shop, your destination for everything MINI. • Visit shop.mini.in to book your favourite MINI.

MINI India has introduced the MINI Online Shop. Customers can start their journey from online to on-road by simply visiting shop.mini.in, their destination for everything MINI. They can explore the entire MINI Range, Configure a MINI of their choice, Locate the nearest MINI Dealer, Request for a Test Drive or Quotation, Calculate EMI as well as Book their favourite MINI at the click of a button. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Creative and optimistic by nature, MINI is always up to something new. Digitalisation is transforming our world and is now becoming an integral part of the overall customer journey. As a progressive brand MINI has always differentiated itself in engaging with its customers and fans. With the launch of the MINI Online Shop in India, we are able to enhance our footprint across the country, providing access to new customers while making their journey with MINI a lot safer and easier.” The Customer Journey on the MINI Online Shop Customer is as follows: • Visit shop.mini.in • Configure a MINI from the range of MINI models available in India • Register on the MINI Online Shop to save your configuration and continue your journey • Customers can login and view their configuration and purchase history at any point • Select an authorised MINI Dealer based on your location • Request for a Test Drive at home or a location of your choice • Request for a Quotation and Calculate the EMI of you configured MINI • The MINI Online Shop also offers Trade-in options on an existing car • Your MINI authorised Dealers will call and assist you with additional product information and finance options • Once ready, simply can click Book Online, follow the steps and confirm your booking • Customers can make secure payments via the available payment options • Every MINI is put through a complete sanitisation process and only then delivered to the customers doorstep as per agreed timelines The MINI Online Shop allows customers to browse, configure and book from the entire range of MINI Models available in India. They can select a MINI Authorised Dealer closest to their location who can assist them through their online journey as well as provide hassle-free and customised Financial Solutions. Customers will also receive E-Mail and SMS notifications at key stages of their journey on the MINI Online Shop including Registration, Book a Test Drive, Request for a Quotation, Book Online etc.

Customers visiting the MINI India website on www.mini.in can also click on Buy a MINI and will be directed to the MINI Online Shop or continue their journey on www.mini.in to configure their favourite MINI, post which they will be directed to the MINI Online Shop.

