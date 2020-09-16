Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total tax collection falls 22.5% till Sep 15: Source 

However, the source refused to share the advance tax numbers separately for the current quarter. The numbers are provisional as banks will be able to update the final data by the end of the day, the source said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:57 IST
Total tax collection falls 22.5% till Sep 15: Source 

Total tax collection of the Centre, including advance tax collection for the second quarter, fell 22.5 per cent to Rs 2,53,532.3 crore till September 15 of the current fiscal as compared to the year-ago period, according to an income tax department source. The source shared some details about the provisional data.

During the same period ended September 15, 2019, total tax collection stood at Rs 3,27,320.2 crore, the income tax department source from Mumbai zone told PTI over phone on Wednesday. However, the source refused to share the advance tax numbers separately for the current quarter.

The numbers are provisional as banks will be able to update the final data by the end of the day, the source said. During the first quarter ended June, gross tax collections fell 31 per cent driven down by a massive 76 per cent plunge in advance tax mop-up, as the country was in a full lockdown due to the pandemic.

Of the total collection till September 15, when taxpayers, both individuals and companies, are supposed to pay advance tax for the quarter, personal income tax at the national level stood at Rs 1,47,004.6 crore and corporation tax at Rs 99,126.2 crore, totalling the two major components of the tax revenue at Rs 2,46,130.8 crore, the source said. The total collection fell 22.5 per cent, led by a 13.9 per cent dip in collections from  Mumbai, which is the largest tax base, contributing to more than a third of the national collection.

The megapolis still continues to be the most affected region by the pandemic. Total collection from the nation's financial capital fell to Rs 74,789.6 crore, down 13.9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), the source said but refused to share advance tax numbers for the quarter.

Of the total mop-up from Mumbai, total personal income tax till September 15, stood at Rs 34,808.8 crore and corporate tax was at Rs 32,921.2 crore. Among the major tax collection zones, Bengaluru is the only zone where collection grew y-o-y clipping at 9.9 per cent over the past year.

The tech city contributed Rs 40,665.3 crore to the national tax kitty, up from Rs 36,986 crore a year ago, while Kochi reported the worst  collection for the year with a massive 49 per cent plunge in collections at Rs 3,214.7 crore, the source said. The numbers are provisional as banks will be able to update the final data by the end of the day , the source added.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Some villagers labelled coronavirus positive without tests

Two persons involved in collecting and analysing samples in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district have been dismissed from service after some villagers received a message saying they had tested coronavirus positive even though they were never teste...

Body of over ground worker found in Baramulla in J-K

The body of an overground worker OGW who had escaped yesterday was found here, police said.An over ground worker escaped after being apprehended with two Chinese hand grenades in Sopore yesterday. During the search, the body of the OGW was ...

Israel's Betalin Therapeutics plans IPO to fund diabetes trials

Israels Betalin Therapeutics is preparing an initial public offering that will value the biotech firm between 150-170 million to fund trials for its diabetes treatment, the companys chief executive said on Wednesday. Betalin is developing a...

Forest officials nab man for making crude bombs to kill animals

Forest officials on Wednesday apprehended a person who manufactures country bombs and weapons to use in hunting or killing wild animals that stray into farm land in rural areas and destroy produce,police said. The officials seized a few cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020