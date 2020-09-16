Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar falls as markets increase bets on more Fed easing

Elsewhere, investors were bullish on China with the prospects for the world's No. 2 economy improving on the back of strong retail sales and industrial output data. In offshore trade, the Chinese currency, which is on track for four straight months of gains, notched a fresh 16-month high, hitting 6.7614 per dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:02 IST
FOREX-Dollar falls as markets increase bets on more Fed easing

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday as expectations that the U.S. central bank may hint at more policy action grew, while the Chinese yuan vaulted to its highest level since May 2019.

The Fed decision is due at 1800 GMT. Markets are keen to see the Fed's economic projections, and particularly whether it spells out where it sees inflation headed and what exactly that means for interest rates. "The Fed may follow up by announcing some new easing steps in accordance with its new regime though the general market consensus seems to be that it will adopt a wait and watch approach," said Lee Hardman, a strategist at MUFG in London.

Commerzbank foreign exchange analyst Antje Praefcke argued that while prudence in trading the dollar was expected to prevail ahead of the Fed's statement today, investors may change their minds soon after. Elsewhere, investors were bullish on China with the prospects for the world's No. 2 economy improving on the back of strong retail sales and industrial output data.

In offshore trade, the Chinese currency, which is on track for four straight months of gains, notched a fresh 16-month high, hitting 6.7614 per dollar. "People are starting to embrace a new theme, which is that China is managing much, much better than anyone else," said Davis Hall, head of capital markets in Asia at Indosuez Wealth Management.

The Japanese yen also made significant gains during the session and touched a two-week high of 105.20 per dollar. The euro rose 0.18% to $1.1852 and sterling crept 0.12% higher to $1.2895 amid continuing uncertainty over its plans to break its Brexit treaty.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Some villagers labelled coronavirus positive without tests

Two persons involved in collecting and analysing samples in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district have been dismissed from service after some villagers received a message saying they had tested coronavirus positive even though they were never teste...

Body of over ground worker found in Baramulla in J-K

The body of an overground worker OGW who had escaped yesterday was found here, police said.An over ground worker escaped after being apprehended with two Chinese hand grenades in Sopore yesterday. During the search, the body of the OGW was ...

Israel's Betalin Therapeutics plans IPO to fund diabetes trials

Israels Betalin Therapeutics is preparing an initial public offering that will value the biotech firm between 150-170 million to fund trials for its diabetes treatment, the companys chief executive said on Wednesday. Betalin is developing a...

Forest officials nab man for making crude bombs to kill animals

Forest officials on Wednesday apprehended a person who manufactures country bombs and weapons to use in hunting or killing wild animals that stray into farm land in rural areas and destroy produce,police said. The officials seized a few cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020