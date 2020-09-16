Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait goes live with iGTB's digital transaction banking platform

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) has selected the digital transaction banking platform offered by city-based Intellect Design arena Ltd to aid the bank's growth. Intellect Design Arena Ltd said the intellect global transaction banking platform would empower Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait to cost-effectively deliver innovative digital banking services for its corporate customers, according to a press release.

Leveraging the platform (offered by Intellect Design Arena Ltd), banks can build ecosystems to deliver seamless digital experiences across the corporate financial supply chain. "Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait is leading the digital revolution in Bahrain with digital transformation projects.

Our new integrated transaction banking platform 'BBK Bankey' allows clients both SMEs as well as multinational corporations - to consistently view, monitor, and control their consolidated financial data," BBK group chief executive Abdulrahman Ali Saif said. The cash management platform has been equipped with sophisticated payment, reconciliation, and liquidity management solutions that go well beyond what is currently available in the Bahrain market, he said.

Intellect Global Banking, CEO, Manish Maakan said, "BBK is a strong example of a forward-thinking organization embracing digital. Now equipped with an integrated suite of transaction banking solutions, BBK can set itself apart from the competition to win more corporate customers." Over 40 banks across Asia, Middle East, India, and Africa have DTB as their trusted transaction banking digital solution.

"iGTB has provided DTB a superb digital banking omnichannel user experience with end-to-end integration that allows the bank to create fully customized products and services," Makan said.