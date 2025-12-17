Record Revenue Boosts Sabarimala Pilgrimage Amid Sweeping Changes

The Sabarimala pilgrimage season has generated a substantial revenue of Rs 210 crore, according to Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar. A significant portion, Rs 106 crore, was accrued through the sale of aravana, demonstrating a notable rise in comparison to previous years.

Jayakumar emphasized the smooth conduct of pilgrimage activities, attributing the success to meticulous planning and strong coordination. Upcoming 'makaravilakku' festival preparations are underway with a focus on devotee safety during the 'makara jyoti' darshan. Strengthened precautionary measures urge pilgrims to avoid hazardous spots.

The board also aims to introduce Kerala-style meals at Sabarimala and is contemplating enhanced crowd management through advanced technology. Plans include increased use of artificial intelligence and GPS systems, aligning with court mandates to ensure a safe, efficient pilgrimage journey.

