Record Revenue Boosts Sabarimala Pilgrimage Amid Sweeping Changes
The Sabarimala pilgrimage has generated Rs 210 crore in revenue, mainly from the sale of aravana. Plans are in place to ensure safety during the 'makaravilakku' festival. The Devaswom board aims to use modern technology for crowd management. Future projects are also being discussed.
The Sabarimala pilgrimage season has generated a substantial revenue of Rs 210 crore, according to Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar. A significant portion, Rs 106 crore, was accrued through the sale of aravana, demonstrating a notable rise in comparison to previous years.
Jayakumar emphasized the smooth conduct of pilgrimage activities, attributing the success to meticulous planning and strong coordination. Upcoming 'makaravilakku' festival preparations are underway with a focus on devotee safety during the 'makara jyoti' darshan. Strengthened precautionary measures urge pilgrims to avoid hazardous spots.
The board also aims to introduce Kerala-style meals at Sabarimala and is contemplating enhanced crowd management through advanced technology. Plans include increased use of artificial intelligence and GPS systems, aligning with court mandates to ensure a safe, efficient pilgrimage journey.
