Former UP DGP Prashant Kumar Takes Charge as Education Commission Chairman

Prashant Kumar, a retired IPS officer and former DGP of Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as the Chairman of the state's education service selection commission, according to an official statement. The appointment by the Governor follows a recent ordinance amending the commission's governing act.

Updated: 17-12-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:37 IST
In a significant appointment, former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, has been named the Chairman of the state's education service selection commission in Prayagraj. This decision was announced via an official statement on Wednesday.

The Governor of Uttar Pradesh utilized powers granted under Section 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Act, 2023, to make this appointment. The act was recently amended by an ordinance in 2025, reflecting an ongoing commitment to updating the commission's structure.

Kumar, a retired Indian Police Service officer known for his tenure as the state's DGP, hails from Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. His new role marks a continuation of his public service career, now channeling his expertise into the educational sector.

