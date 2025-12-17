Left Menu

India and Oman Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Major Trade Agreement

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Oman highlights significant advancements in bilateral relations, particularly with the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The visit also marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, focusing on new collaborations and strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:38 IST
India and Oman Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Major Trade Agreement
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Oman

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received in Oman by Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said during an official visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

This visit, aligned with celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, focuses on fostering new areas of cooperation through a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Oman. This agreement is seen as a major step toward enhancing economic interactions and strategic partnerships.

During his visit, Modi engaged with the Indian community and local artists, while talks with Oman's leadership aimed at broadening mutual economic, defense, and cultural collaboration. India's optimism about finalizing this trade deal underscores its potential impact on boosting bilateral trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

