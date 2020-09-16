Left Menu
TVS Motor receives 1 lakh masks from South Korean entity

The company has received masks from social welfare corporation Anguk Zen Center in South Korea in an exceptional gesture of humanitarian support and solidarity between the two nations, TVS Motor Company said in a statement. The donation was coordinated by K-Art International Exchange Association in South Korea and InKo Centre in India, it added.

16-09-2020
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has received one lakh masks for free distribution from a South Korean entity to aid India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has received masks from social welfare corporation Anguk Zen Center in South Korea in an exceptional gesture of humanitarian support and solidarity between the two nations, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The donation was coordinated by K-Art International Exchange Association in South Korea and InKo Centre in India, it added. The consignment, estimated at worth 150 million Korean won, was handed over on Wednesday to TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan.

The masks will be distributed through Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of the company, TVS Motor Company said. "We will ensure that the masks are widely distributed to local communities across the country through the Srinivasan Services Trust.

"This unique civilian gesture of goodwill and support from Busan to Chennai truly epitomise the warmth and depth of the valued relationship between the two nations," Srinivasan said. Young-seup Kwon, consul general of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, said, "The global pandemic is by far one of the most serious challenges humanity has ever faced. We can overcome this challenge by staying strong and working together." This cooperation at this civil society level clearly shows how much ordinary Koreans and Indians care for each other and both nations can overcome this challenge by standing together, he added.

