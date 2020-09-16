Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 11 dead as boat overturns in Rajasthan's Kota

At least 11 people, including women and children, were killed after a boat carrying over 30 devotees to a temple in Rajasthan's Bundi district capsized in the Chambal river here on Wednesday morning, officials said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 16-09-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 19:19 IST
At least 11 dead as boat overturns in Rajasthan's Kota

At least 11 people, including women and children, were killed after a boat carrying over 30 devotees to a temple in Rajasthan's Bundi district capsized in the Chambal river here on Wednesday morning, officials said. Three people are still missing while 20 devotees were rescued, they added. Belonging to the Khatoli–Itawa area of Kota, they were going to the Kamleshwar temple in Indergarh of Bundi to offer prayers. The accident took place around 8.45 am near Gotra village under the Khatoli police station, about 110 kilometers from Kota district headquarters. The depth of the river where the boat overturned is around 40-45 feet, an official said, adding a rescue operation was launched by the SDRF and the NDRF. “At least 11 people have been killed in the mishap in Khatoli while the search for three others is under way,” District Collector Ujjaval Rathore said, adding that 20 people were rescued. According to local residents, 35-50 people were on board with 14 to 15 motorbikes when the accident took place, he added

The district collector said prima facie, a weak structure of the boat caused the mishap. Area DSP Shubhkaran said the bodies were handed over to families after autopsy and they have lodged a case against the boat’s Sailor and owner

Describing the incident as “sorrowful and unfortunate”, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on his Twitter handle expressed condolences to the aggrieved families. The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the kin of each deceased. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is an MP from the Kota-Bundi constituency of Rajasthan, too expressed grief over the incident. Local Congress MLA Ramnarayan Meena expressed sorrow over the tragedy and demanded that the relief amount be increased. “I have written to CM Ashok Gehlot to increase the compensation,” Meena told PTI, alleging that negligence by local officials resulted in the mishap. When local officials were aware of the movement of the boat, they should have informed their seniors, he said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Fed expected to lift economic forecasts, extend vow to keep rates low

The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with somewhat rosier economic forecasts but a renewed pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as the worlds biggest economy needs to recover from its de...

Meghalaya govt withdraws odd-even rule for vehicles

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday withdrew its odd-even vehicle rationing system across the state except in the state capital, a notification issued by the Transport department said. The rule was introduced in June as a preventive measu...

SC upholds foreign tribunal award in favour of Vedanta for developing Ravva oil and gas fields

The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the foreign arbitration tribunal award in favour of Vedanta Ltd formerly Cairn India Ltd and Videocon Industries Ltd to recover USD 476 million from the government, instead of USD 198 million capped by it,...

Parliament passes Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill 2020

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020. This paves the way for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic institution called the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurved...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020