ASICS opens store at Connaught Place, New Delhi *ASICS, the Japanese sports performance brand, has opened its biggest store yet in Delhi, since arriving in India in 2015. The store is located in Connaught Place, in the central zone of New Delhi, with a total area of 1,530 square feet on the ground floor and 1,098 square feet on the first floor.

“We started our first store in 2015 and within a span of over five years we have established our footprint in India and have great expansion plans for the future as well,” said ASICS India and South Asia Managing Director Rajat Khurana. ASICS is expanding its footprint through brick and mortar stores and has plans to open 5 more stores by the end of 2020. ***** Fujifilm India unveils quirkiest SQUARE SQ1 camera *Expanding its range of instax camera, imaging products maker Fujifilm India on Wednesday announced the launch of its SQUARE SQ1.

This comes with user-friendly square design with key features such as automatic exposure and one-touch selfie mode. It is an analogue, square camera and creates square format instant prints at 1.5 times the size of its instax mini counterparts.

***** Newton School raises USD 6,50,000 in seed round of funding *Bengaluru-based ed-tech start-up Newton School on Wednesday said it has raised USD 6,50,000 ( around Rs 4.7 crore) in a seed round of funding led by early-stage venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners. The funding round also saw the participation of Unacademy founders Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh, US-based start-up platform AngelList, Srinivas Anumolu founder of Upwork, veteran educationists Ajay Gupta and Sahil Aggarwal and K Ganesh founder of GrowthStory, the company said in a statement. The ed-tech company will use the raised capital to strengthen its product and expand its team..