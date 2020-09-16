Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

The store is located in Connaught Place, in the central zone of New Delhi, with a total area of 1,530 square feet on the ground floor and 1,098 square feet on the first floor. “We started our first store in 2015 and within a span of over five years we have established our footprint in India and have great expansion plans for the future as well,” said ASICS India and South Asia Managing Director Rajat Khurana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:36 IST
Business briefs

ASICS opens store at Connaught Place, New Delhi *ASICS, the Japanese sports performance brand, has opened its biggest store yet in Delhi, since arriving in India in 2015. The store is located in Connaught Place, in the central zone of New Delhi, with a total area of 1,530 square feet on the ground floor and 1,098 square feet on the first floor.

“We started our first store in 2015 and within a span of over five years we have established our footprint in India and have great expansion plans for the future as well,” said ASICS India and South Asia Managing Director Rajat Khurana. ASICS is expanding its footprint through brick and mortar stores and has plans to open 5 more stores by the end of 2020. ***** Fujifilm India unveils quirkiest SQUARE SQ1 camera *Expanding its range of instax camera, imaging products maker Fujifilm India on Wednesday announced the launch of its SQUARE SQ1.

This comes with user-friendly square design with key features such as automatic exposure and one-touch selfie mode. It is an analogue, square camera and creates square format instant prints at 1.5 times the size of its instax mini counterparts.

***** Newton School raises USD 6,50,000 in seed round of funding *Bengaluru-based ed-tech start-up Newton School on Wednesday said it has raised USD 6,50,000 ( around Rs 4.7 crore) in a seed round of funding led by early-stage venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners. The funding round also saw the participation of Unacademy founders Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh, US-based start-up platform AngelList, Srinivas Anumolu founder of Upwork, veteran educationists Ajay Gupta and Sahil Aggarwal and K Ganesh founder of GrowthStory, the company said in a statement. The ed-tech company will use the raised capital to strengthen its product and expand its team..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Maduro security forces committed crimes against humanity - UN

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has committed systematic human rights violations including killings and torture amounting to crimes against humanity, U.N. investigators said on Wednesday.Reasonable grounds existed to b...

US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaign

The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and elsewhere, including social media and video game companies as well as universities and telecommu...

Ghaziabad SSP undertakes major reshuffle at grassroots level of policing

In a major district-level reshuffle of police officials, 23 sub-inspectors heading various police posts and outposts, besides one head constable and 10 constables, have been transferred, an official said on Wednesday. The action was taken t...

Retail industry to witness transformation due to tech disruptions, data-led opportunities: Report

The Indian retail industry is expected to driven by data-led opportunities and artificial intelligence, said a joint report by industry body Assocham and Primus Partners. The changing consumer preferences is driving the need for the digitis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020