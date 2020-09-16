Cgarh: Couple, minor son killed as truck hits motorcycle
While Dipak and his son died on the spot in the accident, Kaushlaya who sustained criticalinjuries and was rushed to a local hospital, succumbed during treatment, he said. An offence was registered against the unidentified driver of the truck, who fled from the scene, leaving behind his vehicle, the official said, adding that efforts are on to trace him..PTI | Korba | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:43 IST
A couple and their four-year-old son were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Wednesday, a police official said. The incident occurred this evening near Bhaisma village under Urga police station area when the victims were heading towards Shakti town in neighbouring Janjgir-Champa district from Korba town, he said.
The deceased were identified as Dipak Kumar Urao (35), his wife Kaushalya (30) and their son Ranjit, natives of Jangir-Champa district, he said. While Dipak and his son died on the spot in the accident, Kaushlaya who sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, succumbed during treatment, he said.
An offence was registered against the unidentified driver of the truck, who fled from the scene, leaving behind his vehicle, the official said, adding that efforts are on to trace him.
- READ MORE ON:
- Korba district
- Kaushalya
- Chhattisgarh
- Urga
- Bhaisma
- JanjgirChampa
- Korba
- Shakti
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: Locals carry pregnant woman in labour on cot for 5 kms to reach hospital
SC notice to Chhattisgarh govt in multi-crore Public Distribution System scam
Recordings of Pranab Mukherjee's Chandipath to be played in city Durga Puja
Durga Puja committee in Kolkata to play late Pranab Mukherjee's rendition of Chandi Path throughout festival
SC dismisses bail plea of boy accused of murdering 7-year-old at pvt school in Gurgaon