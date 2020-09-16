Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cgarh: Couple, minor son killed as truck hits motorcycle

While Dipak and his son died on the spot in the accident, Kaushlaya who sustained criticalinjuries and was rushed to a local hospital, succumbed during treatment, he said. An offence was registered against the unidentified driver of the truck, who fled from the scene, leaving behind his vehicle, the official said, adding that efforts are on to trace him..

PTI | Korba | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:43 IST
Cgarh: Couple, minor son killed as truck hits motorcycle
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A couple and their four-year-old son were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Wednesday, a police official said. The incident occurred this evening near Bhaisma village under Urga police station area when the victims were heading towards Shakti town in neighbouring Janjgir-Champa district from Korba town, he said.

The deceased were identified as Dipak Kumar Urao (35), his wife Kaushalya (30) and their son Ranjit, natives of Jangir-Champa district, he said. While Dipak and his son died on the spot in the accident, Kaushlaya who sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, succumbed during treatment, he said.

An offence was registered against the unidentified driver of the truck, who fled from the scene, leaving behind his vehicle, the official said, adding that efforts are on to trace him.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 1,279

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 15 more coronavirus fatalities, taking the overall toll in the state to 1,279, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 1,782 new cases on Wednesday. The total number of people infec...

Equator Prize Award Ceremony 2020 to honour 10 indigenous and local groups

This years Equator Prize Award Ceremony will honour 10 outstanding indigenous and local groups from 10 countries, each showcasing innovative, nature-based solutions for tackling biodiversity, climate change, development, and poverty challe...

Cycling-Job not done yet, says Tour de France leader Roglic

Primoz Roglic is taking nothing for granted despite holding a comfortable lead in the Tour de France on Wednesday evening with four competitive stages left. The Jumbo-Visma rider is in complete control of the race after extending his overal...

Delhi hospital successfully removes cyst from lung without open chest surgery

Doctors at a hospital here performed a first-of-its-kind procedure and removed a ruptured hydatid cyst from the right lung of a 45-year-old woman without conducting an open chest surgery. The cyst, formed by the larvae of tapeworms, was tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020