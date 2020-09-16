Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retail rally helps European stocks ahead of Fed

Retail stocks surged after strong results from Zara-owner Inditex on Wednesday, but it was a mixed session for the wider European market, with Britain's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 hit by a stronger pound. Investors were waiting to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to wrap up its latest policy meeting with somewhat rosier economic forecasts but a renewed pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as the U.S. needs to recover from a pandemic-induced recession.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:57 IST
Retail rally helps European stocks ahead of Fed

Retail stocks surged after strong results from Zara-owner Inditex on Wednesday, but it was a mixed session for the wider European market, with Britain's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 hit by a stronger pound.

Investors were waiting to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to wrap up its latest policy meeting with somewhat rosier economic forecasts but a renewed pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as the U.S. needs to recover from a pandemic-induced recession. The policy announcement is due at 1800 GMT, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to hold a virtual news briefing half an hour later.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.6%, gaining for the fourth straight session, while Britain's main FTSE 100 fell 0.4% and the euro zone's blue-chip index gained 0.2%. "Whatever the Fed says, the reality is that there is more monetary stimulus coming anyway," said Edmund Shing, global head of equity derivative strategy at BNP Paribas. "It doesn't change that longer-term narrative for equities which I think is the real driver."

Spain's Inditex was a star performer after it said current trade showed a progressive return to normality, with online sales growing sharply and store sales recovering. Its shares jumped 8.1%, while the broader retail sector rose 1.3%. Madrid-listed stocks jumped 1%, also getting a boost from news that Caixabank and Bankia are set to approve a deal on Thursday that will create Spain's biggest domestic lender. The banks' shares rose 1.3% and 4.3%, respectively.

Despite a subdued session in UK markets, shares in e-commerce firm The Hut Group surged 25% in the first major British initial public offering in seven years. Signs of compromise emerged on the Brexit front, with Reuters reporting that Britain offered tentative concessions on fisheries in trade talks with the European Union last week, just as London was threatening to breach the terms of its divorce deal with the bloc.

German logistics group Deutsche Post AG rose 1.9% and Britain's Royal Mail gained 5.3% after strong earnings from U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp. Sweden's Handelsbanken rose 2.4% after revealing plans to close almost half of its branches and cut about 1,000 jobs over the next two years.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 1,279

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 15 more coronavirus fatalities, taking the overall toll in the state to 1,279, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 1,782 new cases on Wednesday. The total number of people infec...

Equator Prize Award Ceremony 2020 to honour 10 indigenous and local groups

This years Equator Prize Award Ceremony will honour 10 outstanding indigenous and local groups from 10 countries, each showcasing innovative, nature-based solutions for tackling biodiversity, climate change, development, and poverty challe...

Cycling-Job not done yet, says Tour de France leader Roglic

Primoz Roglic is taking nothing for granted despite holding a comfortable lead in the Tour de France on Wednesday evening with four competitive stages left. The Jumbo-Visma rider is in complete control of the race after extending his overal...

Delhi hospital successfully removes cyst from lung without open chest surgery

Doctors at a hospital here performed a first-of-its-kind procedure and removed a ruptured hydatid cyst from the right lung of a 45-year-old woman without conducting an open chest surgery. The cyst, formed by the larvae of tapeworms, was tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020