Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 3 lakh Indian workers returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission: Govt

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the Vande Bharat Mission commenced on May 7 and since then, more than 13,74,237 Indians (as on September 10, 2020) have returned to India via air, land and sea. "Of them, 3,08,099 were workers, not all of them had lost their jobs, but returned on account of COVID-19 situation," the minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:23 IST
Over 3 lakh Indian workers returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission: Govt

Over 3.08 lakh Indian workers returned from abroad as part of the Vande Bharat Mission, the government said on Wednesday, asserting that not all of them had lost their jobs, but returned on account of the COVID-19 situation. In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the Vande Bharat Mission commenced on May 7 and since then, more than 13,74,237 Indians (as on September 10, 2020) have returned to India via air, land and sea.

"Of them, 3,08,099 were workers, not all of them had lost their jobs, but returned on account of COVID-19 situation," the minister said. The minister also gave a break up of the workers who returned from various countries with the maximum of them returning from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.

A total of 84,497 Indian workers returned from the UAE, 50,536 from Oman, 49,000 from Saudi Arabia, 44,248 from Kuwait, 30,509 from Qatar and 14,920 from Bahrain, according to the data provided by the minister. "In recent months, Indians have started to return to the Gulf and other countries to rejoin their jobs or for family reunions," Muraleedharan said.

Asked whether the government has prepared any action plan for the workers who have returned, he said, "With the aim of making the best of our skilled workforce returning to the country due to the ongoing pandemic, the Government of India launched an initiative SWADES (Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support) to conduct a skill mapping exercise of the returning citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission." For facilitating employment opportunities, details of SWADES registrations have been integrated with Skill India's ASEEM (Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping) portal which was launched on July 10, 2020, he said. "Further, all data regarding Indians returning under Vande Bharat Mission was also shared with relevant state governments, on a real time basis," Muraleedharan said.

In response to another question on Vande Bharat Mission, the minister said as on September 11, 2020, more than 13,85,670 Indians have returned to India under the Vande Bharat Mission from various countries. He also gave a break up of Indians returning from various countries as well as the break up that 11,89,077 returned by air, 1,28,165 by land and 3,987 by sea under the Vande Bharat Mission.

In response to another question, Muraleedharan said of those repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission, 85,348 were Tamilians..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

No rains in Delhi for a week, temp 4 deg C more than normal

There has been no rain in the national capital for a week even as monsoon is not over yet. Lack of rain pushed the mercury further up in Delhi on Wednesday. The maximum temperature settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, four notches more than nor...

PCB announces stringent COVID-19 protocols ahead of domestic season

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced stringent COVID-19 protocols for the 202021 domestic season which kicks off later this month with the National T20 Championship. The PCB said squad members, match officials, duty doctors and...

Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested COVID-19 positive. Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive, Gadkari tweeted.I am at present d...

New York man arrested after apartment fire; explosive materials found

A New York City man was arrested early on Wednesday after he was injured in a fire at his apartment, where authorities later found chemicals that could be used to make bombs and instructions on how to make them, police said. Marak Squires, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020