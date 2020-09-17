Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Poultry Association members calls CBN to fix 3 percent interest rates on loans

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 17-09-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 09:33 IST
Nigeria: Poultry Association members calls CBN to fix 3 percent interest rates on loans
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel

Members of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) have called the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to fix the interest rates on loans to the sector to a maximum of three percent, according to a news report by The Guardian.

The association, involving poultry farmers, toll millers, input suppliers, and ancillary businesses, also asked the CBN to properly identify and itemize programs it has emplaced for farmers following a recent claim that there were about 166 ongoing programs funded by the CBN across the country.

National President, PAN, Ezekiel Ibrahim Mam, speaking on the current situation of the poultry industry and the way to sustain growth in Nigeria, said, "the association will be interested to know the identity of these projects and the location across the country so that we can see how the association can work with these projects that have correlation and benefit to the poultry industry in Nigeria."

PAN said that the poultry industry uptakes about 40 percent of maize and 60 percent of soybeans produced in the country, adding that: "We are also the major off-takers of rice bran, wheat offal, groundnut cake, and others, and with our continued determination to create awareness and increase the per capita consumption of poultry products by Nigerians by 50 percent, we are set to create a new revolution in the entire agricultural value chains in Nigeria.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Fight against COVID isn't a political one, it is battle to save lives: Sanjay Raut

Many patients in Maharashtra are recovering from COVID-19 and the fight is against the infection and not a political one, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday. Rauts statement comes after the comments made by Union Health Minister in w...

Robert and Michelle King developing 'Happy Face' series for CBS All Access

Veteran television writers Robert and Michelle King are working on the adaptation of Happy Face podcast for streamer CBS All Access. The duo, best known for creating popular shows such as The Good Fight and The Good Wife, are collaborating ...

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Factbox Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirusA COVID-19 vaccine could be broadly rolled out in the United States by the middle of next year or a little later, the head of the fede...

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launchChina has successfully sent nine satellites into orbit in its first commercial launch of a rocket from a platfor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020