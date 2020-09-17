Left Menu
The revamped version of Motilal Oswals' MO Investor platform makes it more intelligent than before

In today's tech-savvy times, it is not surprising that large and well-established organizations are investing in developing and also upgrading their digital platforms through which they transact with stakeholders.

17-09-2020
Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): In today's tech-savvy times, it is not surprising that large and well-established organizations are investing in developing and also upgrading their digital platforms through which they transact with stakeholders. One such well-established organization is Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL). It is one of the top brokers and a well-diversified financial services firm that offers a range of financial products and services. MOFSL has recently released a revamped version of its MO Investor App and Web platforms as well as its official website.

These platforms have been enhanced with significant new features and upgrades to furnish a hassle-free investment experience for the broker's base of more than 12 lakhs clients. It is now easier than ever to open a Demat account. What can one expect from newly revamped MO Investor App and web platforms:

An improved and more responsive user-experience and the interface will provide a Simplified Investment Process to help clients not only execute orders on the go but also track markets and investments on a real-time basis. It will also enable clients to make the most of promising new opportunities, as and when they come, without being delayed by any technical snags or glitches in order execution and tracking. While this is one of the key developments in the newly enhanced platforms, there are also some other crucial products and features that differentiate this platform from its earlier countertypes.

Theme-Based and Curated Mutual Fund Portfolios For the investors, who want to invest in Mutual Funds with expert advice and guidance, the platforms will make it easy to invest in Theme-Based MF portfolios as per their investment preferences. They can also start investing immediately with Curated MF Portfolios as per their risk appetite.

Model Portfolios Prudent investors can opt to invest in exclusive Model Portfolios which comprise of stocks chosen for optimistic earnings upgrade and liquidity. These are selected basis valuation, dividend yield, and profitability.

Value-Added Features Customizable and Multi-Asset Watchlist

For both investors and traders alike, this feature helps track and monitor favourite stocks for making informed decisions without any hassles. IPO Investment through UPI

Investors, interested in subscribing for any upcoming IPO, can now do so quickly and easily through any of the specific UPI-enabled payment Apps. Stock SIP Feature

Akin to systematic investments in mutual fund schemes, this feature will help prudent and balanced investors invest in equity shares in a disciplined way without excessive exposure to market uncertainty. Other than these notable new features, there are also some other additional delight features such as dynamic stock filters, rotatable stock charts, and more. As before, other existing features such as Quick Order Execution, LIVE Market Updates, an updated Get Quote section, and Simplified Trading Reports are also available for easy access on the platforms.

With such impressive improvements and state-of-the-art new features, MO Investor platforms will now be the obvious choice for investors looking for a smarter and simpler online investing experience. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

